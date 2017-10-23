The video will start in 8 Cancel

We do love a pig in a blanket – but a Huddersfield eaterie has released an alternative Christmas menu and it’s all about rum, reggae and jerk.

Turtle Bay on King Street has sent out their festive menu designed to transform tired turkey and cranberry sauce to a feast inspired by island life and Caribbean sunshine.

Dishes at the Caribbean bar and kitchen include chicken stew with coconut rice, spiced chickpea curry and crispy salmon.

There are also platters for a casual festive lunch which feature glazed pork ribs, sweetcorn fritters and panko spiced whitebait.

Festive platters are £9 a head, while the lunch is £15 a head and the four-course all-day Christmas menu a Christmas shopping-friendly £24 each.

And as everything is made better with music, the grill will be playing reggae music to keep your Christmas lunch chilled. It's almost as if you’re spending the season on a Caribbean island. Almost.