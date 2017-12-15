Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield has punched above its weight in a guide considered to be the foodie's bible.

Eric's, in Lindley, and The Three Acres, Shelley, have made it into Harden's Best UK Restaurants 2018.

Based on one of the country's most detailed surveys of regular restaurant-goers, Harden's 27th annual poll of diners, surveyed 8,500 participants who contributed 50,000 reviews.

These nominations, curated by the guide's editors, form the basis for the inclusions and ratings in the guide, apps and hardens.com website.

Harden editors vet a wide range of diner reviews avoiding write-ups which are inaccurate, unfair or written by restaurant owners - or their rivals. This means foodies favour Harden's over other guides and user-generated reviews sites.

In the guide one diner says of Eric's: "In a town with almost no restaurants of note, Eric’s is the shining exception to the rule."

It adds the modern British restaurant is a "small and friendly" suburban all-rounder where "the lunches in particular are top-class".

Of The Three Acres the guide says: " 'A windswept but lovely location' – high in the hills, near the Emley TV transmitter – sets the scene at this moor-top pub, which has been a well-known culinary destination for decades.

"It still provokes the odd accusation of 'living off its reputation', but most reports this year said it's 'as good as ever' with 'solid cooking in huge portions'."

Other local restaurants in the guide are modern Europe diner Gimbals and Asian eatery Syhiba, both in Sowerby Bridge.