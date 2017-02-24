Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As one who really appreciates food and horticulture, the opportunity to visit a garden centre is one that rarely passes me by.

And while I can regularly be seen mooching about the seed packets and plug plants I rarely indulge in more than a cappuccino in the garden centre cafe.

But that changed when I visited the Pennine branch of the Wyevale Garden Centre chain in Shelley and its Seasons cafe.

The Wyevale group bought Armitage’s Pennine and Birchencliffe garden centres from the Armitage family in June 2015.

To the onlooker little appears to have changed at Shelley beyond a bit of Wyevale branding here and there.

The cafe is open during office hours most days and while featuring a range of sandwiches and paninis, it also offers a number of substantial main courses such as fish and chips and steak pie.

My companion and I started our dining experience with that cafe staple, tomato soup,

While I don’t actually like raw tomato, strangely I do like tomato soup, and this was one of the best I had tasted: A hearty broth with a savoury taste that my young companion described as ‘on point’. Praise indeed.

For the next course my companion chose the ham and cheese panini while I, a vegetarian, went for the only meat-free main course I could see: cheese and potato pie served with chips and peas (£8.75).

Although largely a self-service cafe, hot food is brought to your table and ours arrived swiftly after being ordered.

The cute little ensemble featured a stout turret of pastry topped with whole grains, chips, peas served in a miniature saucepan, and served with a bonus jug of gravy (always a winner in my book).

Pastry can be difficult to master as viewers of The Great British Bake Off will testify, but my pie was spot-on with no evidence of a soggy bottom nor a concrete-hardened crust.

Instead, the pastry yielded willingly to the knife, while the chips too not disappoint. No limp French fries here, these chips were muscular specimens: chunky, not too greasy and satisfyingly crisp.

My young companion’s panini cut quite a dash with its accompanying selection of greens and the connoisseur of all things meaty was more than happy with the plentiful portion of ham and its texture – even taking her left-overs home with her for a snack later. Wyevale sources its meat from the Bolster Moor farm shop so may be it literally had a taste of Yorkshire.

For those with a sweet tooth Pennine does indeed offer a slice of paradise (£2.30). I counted 17 different cakes and desserts in the main display but there are even more dotted about elsewhere and a number of gluten free items too.

Diners can chose from chocolate eclairs (£3), lemon pavlova merengue traybake (£2.30), keylime pie (£3.50), or date pasty (£2.30) to name but a few.

We opted for something I’ve never experienced before, orange tiffin cake (£2.30) which proved to be a delightfully rich, crunchy, chewy and chocolatey confection.

The cakes are baked by Wyevale cooks and Huddersfield firm Proper Maid.

In addition to the food and horticultural items one of the main attractions of Wyevale Pennine is the views.

Diners can take in the splendour of the local countryside from the floor-to-ceiling windows, or if you’re brave at this time of year, the extensive outdoor terrace, from where you may even see a train on the Kirklees Light Railway chuffing along the tracks at Clayton West.

But, in another first for me, it seems that the indoor facilities are not enjoyed only by humans: the cafe also extends a welcome to our canine friends.

Kaley Andrews, assistant restaurant manager, said: “We have a dog-friendly seating area with doggie treats on the table. It’s a lovely little area.’’

So the venue it seems is popular with both man and beast.

“I think people come here for the food, I really do,’’ added Kaley. “We never struggle. Even when it snows.

“I think people take the day off work and come in here for a cup of tea and a cake.’’

Seasons Cafe

Pennine, Wyevale Garden Centre, Huddersfield Road, Shelley, H D8 8LF

Phone: 0844 686 5297

Website: www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm; Sunday to 10:30 am to 4:30 pm

Children: Welcome

Disabled access: A slope up from the car park but all on a level once inside. Also toilets for the disabled.

The bill: £34.10 for three courses for two people with soft drinks

Would you go back? Already been back