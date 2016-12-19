Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is almost here — and that means food, glorious food!

Get your ovens warmed, your veg peeled and wine poured for the most exciting meal of the year — Christmas dinner.

Turkey, sprouts, pigs in blankets, potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, gravy — there's a lot to coordinate.

While the family tuck into the chocolate, you might find yourself surrounded by pots and pans, constantly checking the oven and basting the turkey.

Stressed about how to get everything ready for the same time? Worry not, help is at hand — use our handy tool to work out when things need to be prepared and cooked to get your festive feast on the table on time.

Simply enter how much your turkey weighs, and what time you want to eat, and let our widget do the rest, with a schedule for your bird, potatoes, pigs in blankets, veg and more.

Then just follow the timetable to take all the stress out of your festive feast!

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo's top tips for Christmas dinner

