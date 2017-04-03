Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A customer bit off more than she could chew after leaving a lukewarm review on TripAdvisor for a Huddersfield tapas restaurant.

Genna Thorpe was branded “ignorant” after leaving a three-star review on Volare, in Skelmanthorpe , claiming five dishes failed to leave her and her husband full.

When staff spotted the review describing the meal as “nice but not worth the drive”, management responded. And boy were they not happy.

The review claimed the couple had made a 50 minute journey to the Spanish eaterie following a recommendation, and although complimentary over the food, said: “I know tapas is little dishes of picky food but in all the other places we’ve been we’ve ordered 5 dishes and been full. We ordered 5 and was still hungry [sic].”

But a displeased reply from the owner said: “If you ordered five of the lighter dishes no wonder you were still hungry. Silly you!

“I know the Spanish would be outraged if they heard your description of their beloved tapas dishes as ‘little dishes of picky food’ – you clearly need to educate yourself.

“You just wanted two minutes of fame didn’t you? Well I suggest that you have a really good, long think about your inner self next time you get the urge to be obstreperousness [sic] about someone else’s business.”