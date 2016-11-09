Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 30 real ales will be on tap at a fundraising beer festival.

The Colne Valley Lions are hosting their 16th annual Slaithwaite Moonraker Beer Festival to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research and local Lion’s charities.

The lions have raised more than £57,000 for charity and organisers hope for another successful year.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The Slaithwaite Moonraker Beer festival takes place at Slaithwaite Conservative Club from Thursday November 17 to Saturday November 19.

The festival is open on Thursday and Friday evening from 6pm-11pm and 12pm-11pm on Saturday.

What’s planned?

Beer lovers will have the chance to sample a range of 32 real ales, as well as enjoying live entertainment, cider and food. Entertainment is as follows: Friday, Peculiar Blue; Saturday afternoon, Goode Egg Band; Saturday Evening, Q Ball Katz.

Ales available include Mehndi, Hit the Road, Cascade, Mount Pleasant Mild, Mill bitter, Luddite Ale, Flower Fox, Craic Fox, Inhaler, Ringmaster, Big Red, Pet Rat, Gingerbread Mild, Blue Lady, Tithe House Bitter, Expedition, Ginger Pale Ale, Bad Uncle Barry, Moko Titi, Red Beard, Cocker, Commerciale, Farmers Blonde and Cop Hill Best.

There’s also the following Ciders: Fannys Bramble, Merry Monkey and Lazy Daze Perry.

What’s the story behind it?

Last year the beer festival funded life-saving defibrillators with 24/7 access in Marsden, Slaithwaite, Golcar, Linthwaite and Milnsbridge.

Proceeds this year will go to Yorkshire Cancer Research, which is the UK’s largest regional medical research charity and with current statistics showing that 565 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire every week, every penny helps.

Russ Parkinson, Beer Festival Coordinator, said: “What better way can there be for friends, sponsors and supporters of Colne Valley Lions to raise funds than to drink beer for charity?”

Stephanie Jones, Regional Fundraiser for West Yorkshire at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We’re really excited that the Colne Valley Lions have chosen to support Yorkshire Cancer Research.

“They are passionate about fundraising for local causes and the money raised will help us tackle our region’s specific cancer problems.”

Other charities supported in the past include Ruddi’s Retreat, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Holme Valley Mountain Rescue, Forget me Not Children's Hospice.

How much is admission?

Entry is £3 on Thursday and £4 on Friday and Saturday payable on the door.

The entry fee includes a free souvenir glass. Beer is purchased using tokens, with each token being equal to half a pint.