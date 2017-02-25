Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week, we’re venturing down into France for our recipe. A truly beautiful part of the world.

Specifically, the region of Périgord, tucked neatly between the coastal plains of the Bordeaux wine-growing area and the mountains of the Auvergne.

It’s where the Dordogne flows through deep gorges, where wild woods grow across vast plateaus, and the valleys and uplands are filled with dense forests of chestnut trees. Spectacular towns rise up the steep sides of rivers, as if the houses are clambering over each other to keep their feet dry.

There are pretty bridges, wonderful stone houses and beautiful churches. No wonder it’s popular with Britons, either on holiday or taking up permanent residence. The Périgord is no slouch when it comes to cuisine, either.

Here is where most of the world’s black truffles can be found, slumbering beneath their favourite oak trees.

They are sold across the world, ready to be shaved over pasta dishes or paired with seafood. Walnuts are processed for their oil, another local speciality, often drizzled over the wonderful smoky bacon salads that most local restaurants prepare.

Chestnuts are pickled, milled into flour or cooked lovingly in thick sugar syrup to make the famous sweet marrons glacés. Périgord is also where you will find thousand upon thousand of ducks and geese. The region’s famous for its foie gras production, a rather contentious issue these days, but the birds are used in their entirety,with wonderful plump breasts perfect for roasting, and good meaty legs which lend themselves well to confit-ing.

Originally used as a way of preserving the legs through harsh winters, confit is an excellent way of tenderising the rather tough meat of the leg. After a short curing period, the legs are cooked as slowly as possible in their own fat until shreddably tender.

If left submerged in their fat it’s said they will last for many months in a cold place. I find they keep well in the fridge for several weeks. Then, when you fancy a quick supper, just prise one out of its fat and roast in a hot oven until crispy and tender.

Brilliant with a few roast or fried potatoes, or a pillow of fluffy mashed potato, a salad or some greenery and a glass of robust red wine.

This time, we’re making confit and then using it, along with some dark-toasted hazelnuts, to make soft potato croquettes, with a crunchy panko crumb coasting.

At the last minute I had the idea of trying to add a bit of fruit to the ensemble.

Duck and fruit are famously good friends, from the classic duck a l’orange to the far eastern combination of duck with pineapple.

Local fruits to the Périgord are also wonderful not only with confit, but with whole roast birds or the pan fried ‘magrets’ or breasts of the bird.

So, cherries and apricots work well, as do the famous Agen prunes, harvested a little further south into Gascony. So each of our croquettes has a sweet, tender prune at its heart, helping to cut the richness.

A simple accompaniment is required here, so I thought of a quick creamed cabbage, with a hint of juniper (another Périgord staple) and plenty of black pepper. A great little supper, and the croquettes can be frozen when crumbed for future use.

A quick note on shopping - local fish, poultry and game merchants Sailbrand sell not only the duck legs but handy tubs of duck fat slightly larger than those you can get in the supermarket – ideal for a confit session.

They also sell large bags of panko crumbs, which is most convenient.

For the duck confit:

6 tbsps Maldon salt

2 tbsps unrefined golden caster sugar

4 bay leaves

1 tablespoon lightly-crushed black peppercorns

A sprig of fresh thyme

A sprig of fresh rosemary

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 Duck legs

1 kg duck fat

For the croquettes:

4 confit duck legs, meat removed and shredded

4 large floury potatoes, peeled and diced

2 tbsps hazelnuts

Agen prunes, pitted

6 free-range eggs, beaten

Plain flour, for rolling

Approx. 250g panko breadcrumbs

Oil for deep-frying

For the Cabbage:

1 small Savoy cabbage

A knob of butter

A splash of dry white wine

200ml Double cream

A teaspoon juniper berries, lightly crushed

Maldon salt & freshly-ground black pepper

Method:

First, set the ducks to cure. Mix the sugar and salt with the herbs and spices, and rub this all over each duck leg. In a suitable tight-fitting container, layer up the legs with the remaining curing salt, and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight.

The next day, Remove the legs from the cure and wipe off any remaining cure with kitchen paper. Don’t wash or rinse the legs. Heat the duck fat in a suitable ovenproof pan, and gently lower in the legs. Heat the oven to 140ºC / Gas 1. Confit the legs for 3-4 hours, or until the meat is just beginning to fall from the bone.

Transfer the legs to a suitable container and pour over the fat to cover. At this point the legs will keep for many weeks in their fat blanket, but we need to flake our duck, so drain them well, reserving the fat (it makes the best roast potatoes) and when cool enough to touch, carefully flake off all the tender meat into a bowl.

As you do this, boil the potatoes in very lightly-salted water (the duck is quite well seasoned after curing) until tender, then pass through a mouli or mash by hand.

Toast the hazelnuts in a hot oven or dry frying pan until deeply coloured all over, then chop roughly.

Add to the duck along with enough of the potato to bind the duck well.

Take a ball of the mixture about the size of a satsuma, and make a dip in the middle. Pop in a prune and bring the mixture around to make a smooth ball. Chill on a tray until the mixture is used up. The duck fat will help the balls stay nice and firm as you coat them.

Set up your coating station of flour, beaten egg and panko crumbs, then roll each ball in the flour, then the egg then the crumbs. Set on a tray until all of the balls are finished.

Heat the oil in a deep pan to around 170-180º. Deep fry the balls until they are hot, golden and crunchy all over and keep warm in a medium oven as you cook the remaining croquettes.

To make the cabbage, core and shred the Savoy, and cook in a generous knob of butter for a couple of minutes.

Add the cream and bubble until slightly thickened and coating the cabbage. Season with a little crushed juniper and plenty of black pepper.