The cold weather is definitely upon us for sure – we’re wobbling unsteadily down an icy pavement into the heart of Winter.

Here at home the fire’s blazing away, the thick duvet’s out of storage and we’ve just had all the pomp and circumstance of the bi-annual ‘changing of the thermostat’ ceremony.

As the last leaves float down from the bare branches and the mist floats across the pastures, I’m glad to be in a warm kitchen cooking up a lovely tart that positively hums with soul-satisfying flavour.

When it’s cold and crisp, there are few better smells in the kitchen than the deep, aromatic scent of caramel being made.

The almost alchemical process of taking sugar from a clear liquid to a glorious woody-hued caramel is always a magical experience, even now as I could count the times I’ve done so in the thousands.

I love the sounds and the smells; the way the syrup goes from fast little sparkly bubbles to great big glossy ones, popping slowly as the liquid evaporates.

Then there’s that first hint of colour, like an awaited sunrise almost imperceptibly lightening a corner of the night sky.

A quick swirl of the pan and it’s gone, but then the colour returns, darkening the syrup as it goes, and the first exquisite scent wafts into the nostrils. Sweet at first, but then unmistakeably taking on that wonderful toffee note that reminds one of fairground toffee apples and candy floss. And finally, we have a clear, dark syrup, bouncing with caramel flavour, ready to be used in butterscotches, toffees, sauces, ice-creams, or, as in today’s recipe, both a classic praline and a tart.

Praline, that indispensible addition to the patissier’s arsenal, a sweet and aromatic powder made with simple caramel and toasted nuts, can be made into so many wonderful recipes, and here we’re adding it to my bog-standard ‘old reliable’ of an iced parfait and using the remaining caramel to flavour a classic custard tart.

It’s a very simple flavour for the tart, just the smoothest custard imaginable, flavoured strongly with caramel, in a slightly sweetened pastry case.

It can be made days in advance, so it’d be a good one to try for an upcoming party during the festive season. If you don’t fancy the praline parfait with it, or if you sadly have an allergy to nuts, you could always use plain vanilla or any relevant flavour of shop-bought ice-cream, or maybe even a simple dollop of whipped cream.

Whatever you choose to serve with it, just revel in the sheer magic that caramel can weave in the pastry kitchen.

For the pastry:

250g plain flour

125g unsalted butter

90g caster sugar

1 large egg Chilled water

Pinch of Maldon salt

For the tart filling:

280g unrefined golden caster sugar

50ml golden rum

1 litre of double cream

A pinch of Maldon salt

70g unrefined light muscovado sugar

16 medium free-range egg yolks

For the parfait:

400g refined white granulated sugar

200g toasted chopped hazelnuts

6 medium free-range egg yolks

175g unrefined golden caster sugar

500ml whipping cream

Method:

First, make up the parfait. To make the praline, set out a sheet of baking parchment on a flat surface. Grill or roast the hazelnuts until very deep gold in colour, and keep warm. Put the granulated sugar in a pan, and add a good splash of boiling water. Without stirring, heat the pan until the sugar has dissolved, gently swishing the liquid around without stirring.

Then turn up the heat and allow the syrup to reduce and begin to caramelise. Swirl the pan occasionally, and when the syrup reaches a deep caramel colour, with that familiar scent, add the hazelnuts, stir quickly, then spread the mixture out on the parchment. When fully cold, snap into small pieces and whizz quickly in a food processor to form a coarse powder.

Whisk the egg yolks and caster sugar until pale and fluffy. In a separate bowl whip the cream until it holds a soft peak. Fold the two together and sprinkle in the hazelnut praline. When fully incorporated, transfer to a suitable container and freeze for at least 12 hours.

Now, for the tart, starting with our pastry; by hand, or in a processor, whizz the flour, sugar and butter together until it resembles fine breadcrumbs.

With the power still on, add the egg and then a trickle of chilled water, until it just brings the pastry together into a medium-soft dough. Shape into a rough thick disc by hand, wrap in clingfilm and chill for at least an hour.

Heat the oven to 200ºC/Gas 6. On a wide, well-floured work surface, roll out the pastry in a rough circle, about the thickness of a pound coin. Line the tin with the pastry, pushing it into the corners, leaving plenty of overlap, then cut out a similar-sized disc of baking parchment.

Screw it into a tight ball, then carefully unfold it and push it gently into the pastry case, making sure it gets to every corner. Fill the case with baking beans and chill the tart for another hour. Bake the tart for about 15 minutes, or until it is set and pale golden in colour, then remove the parchment carefully and bake for a further 5 minutes to fully cook the base. If any holes have appeared, brush them immediately with a little egg white to seal. Reduce the oven heat to 140°C / Gas 1.

Now for the salted caramel custard; tip the white sugar into a heavy-based pan and place over a gentle heat with a good splash of boiling water. When the sugar has dissolved, raise the heat to maximum. Swirl the pan occasionally, but do not stir, as the syrup reduces. The caramel will eventually start to colour. When it reaches a nice deep hazelnut colour, remove from the heat and toss in the rum. It will splutter alarmingly. Pop back over gentle heat and add a quarter of the cream. Stir until the mixture is completely smooth.

Whisk the light muscovado with the egg yolks in a large bowl. Pour the caramel into this and whisk well until amalgamated, then whisk in the remaining cream and a good pinch of salt. Fill the pastry case and bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the custard is just set with a very faint wobble.

Cool on a wire rack, then trim away the excess pastry. Serve in slices with a scoop of the iced parfait.