Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week, a return to baking, and a recipe I’ve been wanting to make for a long time, but never really got round to.

Having eaten a couple after making them, I can tell you that I waited too long, as they’re completely delicious, not to mention terribly easy to put together. We are making a home-crafted version of the classic Pop-Tart.

Now pretty much forgotten – I see they are still available in the UK, but not sure how popular they are these days – I can remember the fanfare with which they were launched back in 1990.

A crisp-filled pastry pocket, bursting with hot fruity filling? That you cook in a toaster? Wow!

But the Pop-Tart had a dark side. For several weeks I imagine most children went to school with burned mouths the day after mum brought a box back from the shops.

I remember falling foul of a strawberry one after chomping into it almost as soon as it flew upwards out of the toaster.

The jammy middle was about the temperature of the surface of the sun, and I yowled in pain. I’m sure many of you will sympathise.

Over the intervening years I’d pretty much forgotten about pop-tarts, until seeing a recent savoury pastry that reminded me of the sweet treat of the 90s. Well, instantly I had to get to work making my own.

I seem to remember the originals were quite sturdy things, with a texture more biscuit-y than soft pastry, but I immediately decided against any research in this direction – that sort of pastry work is for the real professionals in big development kitchens full of expensive equipment.

I decide my pop-tarts would simply resemble the originals, but be baked in the oven, and made of lovely home-made rough puff pastry; soft, golden and buttery.

The filling I chose is the classic combination of apple, cinnamon and raisin.

It’s a great breakfast combination, but also works well with a cup of black coffee at almost any point in the day.

Feel free to mess about with your own ideas for fillings – raspberry and white chocolate, cherry-hazelnut, mocha, pear and walnut, spiced pumpkin – all great ideas, and

I’m sure you’ll have your own.

Just make sure your filling is quite thick-set, as a looser mixture may find any gaps in the seal between the two sheets of pastry and leak out disastrously.

A firmer, more substantial mixture will be less inclined to burst forth, and also provides a better filling for the eventual pastries.

You can also play about with the icing ideas – hundreds and thousands, edible glitter or any fancy cake decorations would work well. And how about adding a little colour to that icing? A hint of pink for a raspberry filling? A golden maple icing for a sweet pumpkin filling?

You could even leave out the icing completely if you’re worried about a surfeit of sugar.

Unadorned, and with a good, natural filling, these pastries make a good lunch box dessert for children and adults alike, and will certainly arouse a little interest.

A smashing homemade version, full of natural goodness and far more satisfying all round.

Note also that you can use ready-made puff pastry for this recipe, but I strongly encourage you to have a go at your own – the results are so rewarding and the flavour is far better than anything you’d buy.

For the puff pastry:

450g plain flour

280g butter, diced and chilled

A pinch of salt

270ml ice-cold water

For the apple-raisin filling:

4 Bramley apples

180g unrefined dark muscovado sugar

150g raisins

1 tsp ground cinnamon

The juice of ½ a lemon

For the icing:

120g icing sugar

A little milk

Extras:

The yolk of a free-range egg, beaten with a little milk

A little ground cinnamon

50g toasted chopped hazelnuts

Method:

Firstly, let’s make the pastry. In a food processor (or by hand, of course), whizz the flour, salt and butter until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add enough iced water to bring the mixture together to make a soft but not sloppy dough. Divide the dough into two equal halves.

Chill the dough for a few minutes if it’s a bit awkward to handle (this happens to me a lot, as I have warm hands). Turn the first pastry piece on to a lightly floured work surface and shape into a rough square. Roll the pastry out in one direction only, to form a long neatish rectangle approximately 12 inches by 4. Fold the ends over, top towards the centre, then bottom piece up and over the first fold, to form a neat square 3 layers high. This represents the first turn. Repeat the rolling process as before, gently stretching the pastry by pressing down with the rolling pin before starting to roll, and fold the ends over to form those three folds again.

Wrap the pastry in clingfilm or a freezer bag and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Once the pastry has rested follow the rolling and folding process twice more.

Repeat the whole process with the second ball of dough. The pastry is now ready to be used. Chill until needed. At this stage it can also be frozen in blocks, ready to be thawed and rolled to shape.

As the pastry chills, make the filling. Peel, core and finely dice the apples, and place in a pan along with the sugar, the cinnamon and the lemon juice. Cook over a medium heat until the apple starts to disintegrate, but make sure the mixture remains slightly chunky. Remove from the heat and stir in the raisins.

Transfer to a suitable bowl and chill until completely cold. As the mixture chills, make the tart pastry; Roll out the pastry to ½cm thickness.

Cut out an even number of rectangles about 14 x 7 cm. Brush half of the pastry rectangles liberally around the edges with the egg mixture. Spoon in a couple of tablespoons of the apple mixture and smooth it out a little.

Carefully lower a rectangle on top of this, making sure to work along the pastry pushing out any air pockets. You should have a neat little parcel of apple. Trim the edges with a sharp knife, and crimp well all round with the tines of a fork. Brush the finished parcels with the remaining egg mixture and transfer carefully to parchment-lined baking trays and pop in the freezer for 20-30 minutes. Heat the oven to 190ºC. When nicely chilled, bake the pastries for about 20-25 minutes, or until risen and golden.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely. Make up a thickish icing with the icing sugar and milk, and carefully spoon or pipe all over the middle section of each tart. Toss the hazelnuts in a little cinnamon and sprinkle over the icing before it sets.