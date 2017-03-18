Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just recently, T and I went on our annual trip to Portugal, staying as usual in the delightful Quinta Do Lago.

It’s the only time of year we get to hit a few golf balls about the place (we both played quite well, thank you), and the weather is generally warm and sunny, making a change from the biting cold and miserable gloom that we’re suffering from over here.

I’m very much in favour of going somewhere familiar for a holiday once a year, be it in this country or abroad. That’s why we owned a house in the Aveyron for so many years, and are looking to go back there soon.

It’s nice to know you’re on familiar ground; where to pick up the rental car, which roads to take, where the supermarket is. The minute you arrive, you feel like you’re home. It’s all very easy and comfortable, and makes for a much less stressful break, especially if it’s for a fairly short hop.

We had a smashing time, devouring books and enjoying the occasional lie-in, and the food was, as usual, terrific. The Algarve is rightly famous for its fresh fish – we enjoyed wonderful sardines, sole and sea bream amongst others – and there’s great ham and cheeses from the mountains of the interior, along with wonderful sweet oranges from the vast groves that cover the coastal plains.

The Quinta is surrounded by watercress farms, too – and if you check your bag from the local supermarket over here, chances are it was grown in the Algarve.

The wine of Portugal is escalating in quality as more vineyards invest in new equipment and better tanks, though it is now officially an annoyance for me that they insist on using corks instead of the Stelvin caps we’re increasingly becoming used to.

Fair do’s, I suppose; Portugal is the world’s leading producer of cork, so it would seem counterproductive of them to change, but I’m becoming less used to pulling corks these days, and some of them are wedged in there pretty tightly!

The use of stainless steel tanks for white and rosé wines means that the freshness and acidity is so much more apparent in even some of the cheaper bottles, whilst the reds of the Douro and Alentejo are among Europe’s best – big, rounded, fruity beasts with bags of flavour and oakiness.

We enjoyed terrific beef, tender lamb and of course, the famous piri-piri chicken, that sweet, smoky, spicy dish, its origins in the former Portuguese colony of Mozambique, and now a world-renowned recipe, eaten by millions daily.

Puddings are thin on the ground, it must be said, but there are a few popular sweet treats, and here’s today’s recipe, the famous Brigadeiro cake. Its origins are Brazilian, but it’s become a solid Portuguese icon, a symbol of comfort and sugary satisfaction.

It’s a super-sweet chocolate cake, garnished with chocolate hundreds and thousands, and you’ll find it on almost every dessert menu in the land. I couldn’t find a really satisfactory recipe, so I decided to strike out and make my own version, based on my wife’s wonderful never-fail chocolate cake recipe.

The traditional Brigadeiro icing, made with lashings of condensed milk, is incredibly sweet, and I find it a little too much all over the cake, so, with apologies to the Portuguese people, I’m making a slightly less overwhelming buttercream instead, saving the original sweet icing as the filling.

For the cake:

75g unrefined golden caster sugar

75g unrefined light muscovado sugar

2 medium free-range eggs

150ml sunflower oil

150ml full milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g condensed milk

175g self-raising flour

2½ tbsps cocoa powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

For the Brigadeiro filling:

125g cocoa powder

250ml full milk

375g condensed milk

For the chocolate buttercream icing:

375g unsalted butter, diced and soft

375g icing sugar

225g dark chocolate

60g cocoa powder

½ tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of Maldon salt

A little milk

Extras:

2 x 21cm cake tins, loose-bottomed

1 small jar (70g) chocolate vermicelli (hundreds and thousands)

Piping bag & nozzle

To make the cake, heat the oven to 180ºC / Gas 4. Lightly grease the base of each tin and line with baking parchment. In the bowl of a mixer, or by hand, whisk the sugars, eggs, oil, milk, vanilla and condensed milk until smooth and fully mixed. Sift in the flour, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda, and whisk until the mixture becomes a smooth, quite liquid, batter. Divide the mixture between the two tins and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until an inserted skewer comes out cleanly.

Cool the cakes in their tins for a few minutes on a wire rack, then run a palette knife around the edges. Let the cakes cool completely before unmoulding them. As the cakes cook, make the Brigadeiro filling; in a bowl whisk the milk into the sifted cocoa powder, and then mix in the condensed milk. Transfer this to a pan, and, whisking constantly, bring the mixture to the boil, then bubble as gently as possible for about 25 minutes, whisking frequently, until thickened. It will try to catch on the base of the pan, so whisk as often as you can.

To make the buttercream icing, melt the chocolate in a bain-marie or by giving it short bursts in the microwave. Leave to cool to room temperature. By hand, or in a mixer, beat the butter until very soft and fluffy – I usually go off and do something else for 10 minutes as it whips – then add the vanilla extract. With the power on low, sift in the icing sugar and cocoa powder, then finally add the cooled melted chocolate and a tiny pinch of salt to help accentuate the chocolate-iness. If the icing is too thick, a drop of milk may be added to loosen the mix.

To assemble the Brigadeiro, invert one cake onto a suitable plate or stand and spread the condensed milk filling all over the surface. Press the second cake down on top gently. Set aside a few tablespoons of the chocolate buttercream icing and spoon into a piping bag. Cover the entire cake with the remaining icing, smoothing it all over. Pipe a neat border around the top of the cake, and sprinkle the chocolate vermicelli all over the inside of the border.

Serve with a pot of good strong coffee.