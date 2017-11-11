Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week, a return to baking, and, as with my last piece for you, we’re in Canada.

Specifically, enjoying a rich double espresso at the delightful Cookie Stéfanie on Rue St Jacques in Montreal, watching the Québecois heading off to work. Having tried the bakery’s delicious rugelach and a remarkable Kouign-Amann (my recipe, for intrepid bakers only, can be found here) my eye was drawn to a plate of little loaf-tin cakes topped with coconut.

The little sign accompanying these deep golden, delicious-looking cakes announced that they were Gateaux Reine Elizabeth, or Queen Elizabeth Cakes.

I’d honestly never heard of this recipe, which is strange, given the name. A bit of swift Googling back in the hotel’s Wi-Fi zone informed me that it’s one of Canada’s favourite cakes, and is a home-baker’s favourite. I had to try one.

It was a lovely, rich chewy cake, studded with pecan pieces, and topped with a slightly crunchy coconut icing. The cake wasn’t too sweet, either, which made the combination of the two very appealing.

Too often a very sweet and rich cake can be battered into sugary submission by an over-sugary icing. In the careful balance there is perfection. I knew instantly that this amazing ‘gateau’ would be one of the recipes I took home and shared with you all.

There’s some consternation (isn’t there always?) regarding the origins of this cake, but it’s a Commonwealth thing, definitely.

Some say the cake was invented relatively recently, for our incumbent queen, Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her coronation in 1953, and that its rather frugal nature was a reflection of the extant rationing situation in the UK and further afield.

Another school of thought opines that the cake was created in honour of the 1937 coronation of King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. There’s little evidence for this, though, and I’m definitely in the QE2 camp on this one.

But here’s a thing; what’s really interesting is that the base cake is curiously similar to one of our home-grown classics, the famous Sticky Toffee Pudding, created at the Village Bakery in Cartmel, Cumbria

(though, again, there is much consternation about the genesis of this beloved pud). It’s almost exactly the same, barring a few differences in basic quantities. There’s a subject for the next world food symposium – who pinched who’s recipe. I can see the court circular even now … The Crown vs The North.

Anyway, I set to and researched a few recipes for Gateau Reine Elizabeth, in order to get the general gist of things, and noted that the cake is essentially a sticky toffee pudding with a coconut topping instead of the caramel sauce.

So, I tinkered with my own recipe, refined over many years at The Weavers Shed until pretty-much faultless, and added some extra bits of date and pecan for a nice textural contrast.

The cake should be served at room temperature, with a good cup of tea, but I see no reason whatsoever why you couldn’t warm it gently in an oven and pour over a good dollop of vanilla custard. It’d work equally well as a hearty winter pudding.

God save the Queen.

For the cake:

340g Medjool dates, stoned

1.5 tsp bicarbonate of soda

3 Earl Grey tea bags

700ml boiling water

115g butter, room temperature

170g unrefined golden caster sugar

4 large fresh free-range eggs

450g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

150g pecan nuts, finely chopped

150g stoned Medjool dates, diced

For the topping:

240g unrefined light muscovado sugar

70ml double cream

150g unsalted butter

200g desiccated coconut

The seeds of one vanilla pod

Extras:

1 suitable baking tin (I used a loose-bottomed square tin about 26cm across)

A little butter and flour for lining the tin

Baking parchment

Method:

Put the dates in a bowl, sprinkle over the bicarbonate of soda, and add the teabags. Cover with the boiling water and allow to steep for 20 minutes.

Squeeze the teabags dry, and discard them. Whizz the dates and tea in the blender until very smooth. Tip into a bowl, cover with clingfilm and refrigerate until needed.

Heat the oven to 180°C / Gas 4. In the bowl of a mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until very pale.

Add the eggs, one by one, making sure each is incorporated before adding the next. Add the date purée to this mixture, and then gently sift in the flour and baking powder, whisking the whole mixture together to make a thick batter-like consistency.

Fold in the pecan pieces and the diced Medjool date.

Butter the cake tin lightly, and line the base with a neat square of baking parchment. Butter this lightly too, and dust the whole tin with plain flour. Knock out the excess, and pour in the cake batter. Bake for 30-40 minutes, until risen and golden.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool a little while you make the topping; in a saucepan, combine all the ingredients bar the coconut.

Bring to the boil and then turn down the heat and bubble the mixture for a couple of minutes.

Stir in the coconut and spoon immediately on the cake, evening with a spatula if necessary.

Return the cake to the oven and continue cooking for 5 to 10 minutes or until the filling is golden brown. Cool completely, and cut into suitable squares to serve.

Alternatively, serve straight from the oven with custard, cream or ice-cream.