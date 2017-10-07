Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The southern states of America have been through the wringer a little of late, what with tropical storms and violent hurricanes.

I know we complain about our weather, but living with that constant threat of destructive winds can’t be easy.

I’ll put up with damp summers and the odd snow flurry, thank you.

Thinking of the south, with its great history of food, and that litany of recipes coming in from Africa, the Caribbean, and from southern and central America, I decided to knock up an absolute classic.

It’s a simple dish that you’ll find on most diner menus all across the southern states – shrimp and grits.

Eaten at breakfast, lunch or dinner, it’s a combination of spicy, Cajun-spiced shrimp (tiger prawns are the nearest approximation here) and soft, creamy corn grits, laden with butter and cheese.

It’s a wonderful combination of spiciness, rich shellfish and those soft, cheesy grits.

I remember as a child, Dad returned from one of his frequent trips to America, and he’d brought back some grits with him. He’d enjoyed them with his breakfast once or twice, and had resolved to get us to try them – a taste of the deep south in darkest Dewsbury!

Following the instructions on the box, Dad cooked up the grits in lightly-salted water, and tipped a dollop onto our plates, already loaded with bacon and eggs.

To say we were disappointed would be an understatement. I’m not sure I didn’t actually burst into tears. It was like warm wallpaper paste. Poor Dad! What we didn’t know then is that there’s more to grits than just corn and water.

Cooked in a flavourful stock until just tender, then lovingly whipped with plenty of butter and lots of cheese, the bland cornmeal turns into a creamy, cheesy golden wonder.

Grits are a type of processed corn meal, the exact production of which is rather complicated, so suffice to say it is a coarse aggregate of dried corn kernels which, when boiled in water or stock, absorb the liquid and take on a smooth, creamy texture, much like a loose mashed potato or northern Italian polenta.

Having researched many variants of the classic recipe, I was given to understand that one should on no account substitute polenta for real grits – it’s something to do with the milling process, apparently – but I could find no significant textural or flavour differences upon eating these ‘proper’ grits. Take it from me, fine polenta is a perfectly good alternative, and it’ll save in postage if nothing else.

My authentic grits, ordered online, were quite pricy, considering they’re a very cheap foodstuff in the US. You could also use Jamaican cornmeal, which can be found in West Indian grocers and some of the larger supermarkets. The spice mix, whilst not entirely authentic, is a decent enough approximation; surprisingly I couldn’t locate sassafras-leaf powder in Huddersfield – there must not be a large enough Cajun ex-pat population to make it worthwhile.

The other herbs and whatnots do come together well, to make a quite feisty seasoning. I think you’ll find yourself using it a lot, to ‘blacken’ steaks, chops and chicken pieces to your hearts’ content.

For the Cajun spice mix:

2 tsp freshly-ground black pepper

2 tsp garlic granules

2 tsp onion granules

4 tsp Cayenne pepper

2 tsp unsmoked paprika

2 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp dried thyme

For the shrimp:

A little butter

200g smoked bacon lardons or pancetta, diced

2 sticks celery, peeled and very finely diced

1 large bunch spring onions, chopped and separated into white and green

A few teaspoons of Cajun spice

500g large tiger prawns, peeled and de-veined

1 large clove garlic, minced

Fresh lemon juice

A little chicken or vegetable stock

2 tablespoons finely-chopped parsley

For the grits:

250g stone-ground corn grits or polenta

Approximately 1.5 litres hot chicken or vegetable stock

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced

110g Gruyère cheese, grated

110g Cheddar cheese, grated

Method:

First, make the spice mix by quickly whizzing the ingredients in a spice grinder (or by hand in a pestle and mortar), and decant into a suitable airtight container, where it will keep for months.

Now prepare the prawns; heat a knob of butter in a sauté pan, and sizzle the bacon until browned all over. Add the whites of the spring onions, the garlic and the diced celery, and cook until slightly softened and aromatic.

Add the Cajun spice and cook for a few minutes, to fully release the flavours.

Set to one side and start the grits; bring a litre of the stock to a boil in a saucepan.

Reduce to a simmer and add the grits or polenta. Whisk to incorporate, and bubble gently, stirring all the time, and allow the grits to slowly absorb the liquid.

You may need to add more hot stock – and check the texture as you go. After about 20-25 minutes the grits should be soft and smooth, with just a hint of texture.

Remove the pan from the heat and beat in the diced butter and cheese, until the mixture is smooth and stretchy. Check the seasoning and keep warm as you finish the dish.

Heat the shrimp pan, and when sizzling, add the prawns and cook for a few minutes, tossing frequently.

Deglaze the pan with a good splash of lemon juice, and add the stock.

Bring to a bubble, and add the parsley and spring onion greens.

To serve, dollop a large serving of grits into a wide bowl, and top with a few spoonfuls of spicy shrimp.

Serve immediately, ideally with a cold beer and perhaps a crisp salad.