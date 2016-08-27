Stirley Community Farm Food Festival: Everything you need to know

Food festival at Stirley Hill Open Farm. Karen McDiarmid (COR) of the farm makes jams, chutneys and pickles from produce from the farm and hedgerows.

The annual food festival at Stirley Community Farm in Newsome will be held early in September.

The seventh festival will be on Sunday, September 4 and will feature local food producers, local crafts, live music and kids’ entertainment.

Stalls selling local produce will be open between 11am-7pm with fare from the farm also for sale. Family-friendly activities will run throughout, with the ‘Cr8 Barn’ serving up vintage-inspired afternoon teas and a beer tent featuring cocktails and locally brewed beers and ciders.

Food festival at Stirley Hill Open Farm. John Lewis of Treboom Brewery, York (left) pulls a pint of the specially brewed beer for the Wildlife Trust CEO, Rob Stoneman.

The farm, which is managed by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, has become established as a family favourite over the past few years, with Trust staff and volunteers regularly bringing people together at their wide range of events and volunteer days.

Kara Jackson, Gateway Team Leader at Stirley Community Farm said: “The annual food festival is a celebration of all that has been achieved at the farm, from the harvesting of delicious vegetables to the restoration of farm buildings.”

Entry to the festival is free, although charges will apply to some of the activities and for the food and crafts.

To find out more and for directions to the farm in Berry Brow, on the edge of Huddersfield, visit: http://www.ywt.org.uk/events