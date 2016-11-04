The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boom in micro-breweries has led to a bar revamp.

Henry’s Bar in Skelmanthorpe has undergone a make-over so the team there can introduce draught beers on tap.

The previous small bar of the Lodge Street venue has been ripped out and a new bigger bar area installed so the team can sell locally-made beers.

Stephanie Bratby, owner of Henry’s, said: “We had a lot of customers asking for draught beers, but we were limited in space behind the bar and only sold bottled beers.

“After five years we felt the time was right, but it meant ripping out the old bar and installing a new bigger bar so we had space.

“There is a real boom in micro-breweries in Huddersfield, and we had great feedback from customers about Magic Rock so it’s great to be able to team up with them and sell their beers here.”

The family-run bar employs eight people and is based on Lodge Street in Skelmanthorpe.

The new-look Henry’s Bar re-opened on Thursday November 3 at 6pm. Its opening hours are Wednesdays 10am-11pm with a quiz night; Thursdays 10am-5pm; Fridays 10am-11.30pm; Saturdays 11am-11.30pm and Sundays 1pm-6pm.

Food is served in the day with sandwiches and paninis, with sharing plates served in the evening.