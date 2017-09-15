Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

one of Huddersfield’s best restaurants is to re-open its doors next week after a £400,000 refurbishment.

Award-winning Eric’s n Lidget Street, Lindley, will boast a mouth-watering new look from Thursday, September 21.

The revamp, which will take just over two weeks to complete, will transform the restaurant giving it a more sophisticated interior and a dramatic new colour scheme.

The bar will be extended, doubling its size, and a new state-of-the-art kitchen installed, including new appliances for greater kitchen efficiency.

Owner and chef Eric Paxman said: “It’s been nearly seven years since we first opened, so we felt the time was right to refresh the appearance of both the restaurant and the brand.

“We want to make sure we keep on top of our game so have created a dining environment which looks very different to how it was, but reflects the high quality we strive to offer.

“Overall, there’s a far more luxurious feel to the restaurant, with lots of new design features and accessories that I’m sure our diners will love.”

The new look was designed by long-standing partners Picture Smiths in Kirkburton, and the refurbishment designed by Harpers Interiors, also of Kirkburton.

Lead designer Michael Metcalfe said: “We’ve used blue and gold to create a more sophisticated look, which also has a Parisian feel.

“These colours are used throughout the space, including the staircase which features dark blue panelling with brass inlays. We’ve then complemented the décor with new mood lighting, hand-blown glass pendants and smoked-glass accessories, which have all been cherry-picked for Eric’s.

“As well as creating a more aesthetic interior, there’s been a practical side to the refurbishment too as we’ve fitted specialist panels in the ceiling to reduce noise. These will halve the previous noise levels and strike the right balance in terms of acoustics, ensuring Eric’s offers a more sociable environment for diners.”

Since opening in 2010, Eric’s has gone from strength to strength. It has since featured in the Good Food Guide for five consecutive years and in the 2018 edition, is listed with the highest score in Huddersfield.

And it’s been a busy time for Eric who was recently granted permission to convert the former Adam Shaw Bridal Wear shop, also in Lidget Street, into a champagne bar.

That means it will become his third business in the village – Eric’s first PAX Burger opened in Lindley in February last year and business has boomed.

And last month the Examiner revealed that his business empire was expanding after he took over the former Yorkshire Building Society on the the high street in Mirfield with a view to launching another PAX Burger outlet.