Greggs is something of a British institution so when the ubiquitous pasty maker brings out its Christmas menu people get excited.

Today Greggs launched the savoury half of its festive menu so naturally we had to give it a whirl.

The menu features a festive bake, turkey, a bacon and cranberry sausage roll, a Christmas lunch soup, a Christmas lunch toastie and a Christmas lunch cold sandwich.

So is the hype justified? Can you cancel the turkey you've ordered and just give your family a lunch of yuletide themed Greggs grub?

Or is it the edible equivalent of a lump of coal?

Alas our local Greggs had run out of bread by 12.30pm. Really. But we did manage to buy all but the cold sandwich.

The bacon and cranberry sausage roll

Price: from £1

The description: "Try this combination of festive flavours to spread Christmas cheer - seasoned turkey breast with pieces of sweetcure bacon and sweetened dried cranberries, wrapped in golden puff pastry."

What we thought: Greggs' normal sausage rolls are normally a one-note, greasy affair but these were, surprisingly, less stodgy. Perhaps the sweetness in the bacon and from the cranberries takes away from the usual flavours of fat and salt. Can we have these all year round, please?

Rating: 4/5

The Christmas lunch toastie

Price: from £3

The description: "Sliced turkey with pork, onion & sage stuffing, smoky sweetcure bacon, cranberry & port sauce in white bread topped with béchamel sauce, grated edam and mature Cheddar cheese."

What we thought: This had a lot of different flavours, which you shouldn't take for granted when there's a long roll call of ingredients. Anyone who's tried a Pot Noodle will testify to that. The béchamel sauce was a masterful addition creating one heck of a toastie.

Rating: 5/5

The Christmas lunch soup

Price: £1.80

The description: "Warm up at lunch time with this wholesome and hearty Christmas soup made with smoked bacon, chicken, turkey, sage & onion stuffing, pork sausage, vegetables and herbs and spices - a festive hug in a mug."

What we thought: While we were looking forward to a spicy winter warmer this was rather bland and gloopy. At least it wasn't too salty but this was the equivalent of getting socks for Christmas.

Rating: 2/5

And... The Festive Bake

Price: £1.50

The description: "You know it’s Christmas when the Festive Bake is back. Succulent pieces of chicken breast, sage & onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce, all encased in golden puff pastry with a crunchy crumb topping."

What we thought: The moment everyone had been waiting for didn't quite live up to the hype. That's not to say it was Scrooge in a pastry shell. The filling was a little short on chicken and rather liquid but satisfying enough, especially for £1.50.

Rating: 3.5/5