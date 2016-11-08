Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swiss chocolate Toblerone has changed its shape — increasing the gap between the iconic triangles.

Manufacturer Mondelez International has increased the gap between the peaks to reduce the weight of what were 400g and 170g bars of the festive favourite.

The news sparked anger from Toblerone fans on social media, with some branding it a 'terrible decision'.

Writing on the Toblerone Facebook page David Jenkins said: "A total disgrace for customers and huge fans of Toblerone like myself I buy this choc [sic] all year round. This is just marketing to reduce the amount of chocolate and increase your profits just listen to your customers and leave it be."

And Joanna Lock wrote: "This is a really BIG mistake. I am shocked you would even consider changing your iconic shape in order to reduce the weight.

"Even more stunned you are attempting to do this in the run up to Christmas! Pleeeease reverse the decision!"

In Huddersfield, reactions were split. Twitter user @dombcafc said the new design looked 'stupid'.

He said: "Why didn't they just get rid of one triangle and make it smaller?"

However Twitter user @organised said: "Ruining the iconic aesthetics and increasing profits aside, I welcome the new #Toblerone gaps, improves usability and reduces calories."

Mondelez said the move was down to the rise in the cost of ingredients.

A statement from Toblerone on their Facebook page said: "Toblerone remains one of the best value and most delicious Swiss chocolate products in the market.

"This is because we always work hard to ensure we offer value for money for our consumers, but like many other companies, we are experiencing higher costs for numerous ingredients.

"We carry these costs for as long as possible, but to ensure Toblerone remains on-shelf, is affordable and retains the triangular shape, we have had to reduce the weight of just two of our bars in the UK, from the wider range of available Toblerone products."