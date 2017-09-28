Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Worst takeaway ever', screams one Tripadvisor review. Another berates the Eastern Star as 'absolutely disgusting'.

The latter does however admit the takeaway on Church Street, Paddock, is 'usually beautiful'.

So could the brutal write-ups of this Far East fast food outlet be fair?

Eastern Star averages a pitiful 1.5 stars from 11 reviews on Tripadvisor.

But is it really that bad? My colleague Andrew Robinson and I armed ourselves with empty stomachs and a bucket (again).

We ordered a few Chinese takeaway staples: a chicken szechuan, a beef chow mein, spring rolls and prawn crackers.

After sampling some truly appalling scran from Milano's Pizza in Brighouse last week we half expected to cast most of it bin-ward with haste.

And while our Chinese takeaway staples tasted better than the kind of staples you'd find at Ryman's it wasn't exactly a pleasure.

The spring rolls

These giant spring rolls should have been renamed 'beansprout rolls' such was the volume and concentration of the watery vegetables therein. The filling tasted of pork broth and water, the latter due to the elevated number of beansprouts per cubic centimetre. That said, the pastry seemed fresh and crisp and at £2.80 for two supersized cylinders it's value of a sort.

2.5/5

The prawn crackers

Bordering on stale these crackers were brittle and slightly dry rather than subtly spongy like a good prawn cracker. Prawn crackers are usually moreish but these were easy to resist. A massive bag cost £1.50 but here the abundance was academic.

1.5/5

The chicken szechuan

A good szechuan sauce should taste zingy, a bit salty, a bit sweet and a bit dry. This red gloop tasted of sweet and heat and not much else. There was however a reasonable amount of chicken which wasn't too dry or rubbery. It was £5.60 with some average quality fried rice.

2/5

The beef chow mein

Greasy, slightly overcooked noodles and chewy beef make for a slightly worse than average chow mein. The spring onions could have been chopped more finely to balance the flavour rather than being simply halved and slung in. Acceptable overall but just barely.

2/5

Perhaps because we'd had such a dreadful experience the previous week this slightly substandard Chinese food seemed at the time OK. But having tried a decent Chinese takeaway the following day I was forced to re-evaluate, hence the faint praise in the video is damped further in the write-up. While the feeling after testing Milano's was one of repulsion and incredulity, it was more one of mild disappointment from Eastern Star.

Eastern Star was rated 1 out 5 (major improvement necessary) for hygiene by the Food Standards Agency following a visit in November 2016.