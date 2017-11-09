Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With an average score of 3.5 out of 6, Dixy Chicken is one of the lowest ranked takeaways in Huddersfield on Just Eat.

A squeak above half marks might sound satisfactory but if you've used Britain's biggest online takeaway ordering service you'll notice that most establishments score at least four and many score higher. Either most of the nation's takeaways are brilliant (unlikely) or anything less than four isn't very good (more likely).

Last month Dixy Chicken, on Cross Church Street, received an abundance of poor reviews. Admittedly some were down to slow service or incorrect orders but some really didn't rate the grub.

So naturally we had to try it.

I don't really get southern fried chicken. Maybe it tastes great in the Deep South but in the UK it normally means huge quantities of saturated fat in exchange for few flavours other than grease and salt. Presumably grease and salt are what your body craves after eight pints of low quality lager or 10 bottles of blue WKD.

Anyway... I put these prejudices aside to test Huddersfield's Dixy Chicken... sober.

We order a combo bucket which for £12.99 contains four portions of chips, two fillet burgers, six 'sizzler' wings and six pieces of original recipe chicken. That's a lot of munch for a penny shy of £13. And double bonus - we ended up with an extra two pieces of the original recipe bird. Perhaps the chaps behind the counter were feeling generous, or innumerate.

The chips

We had no major complaints here. These were reasonable fries, a little worse for wear after their time in transit. So mums and dads: if you're bringing a family bucket home, eat all the not-yet-soggy chips in the car and console your disappointed children with the knowledge that the fries were consumed in their intended crisp state.

3/5

The fillet burgers

These were probably the best things in the bucket even if my chicken fillet was chewier than my colleague's. The buns seemed fresh and springy and there was plenty of chicken fried in a tasty coating. If I'm going to complain, the lettuce contained a couple of brown specks but it wasn't like we'd bought a salad.

3/5

'

The sizzler wings

Do correct us Dixy Chicken if we've got this wrong, but we think the six items pictured above were the 'sizzler' wings. We weren't sure as 'sizzles' in these wings were in short supply. The coating was rather bland allowing the grease of the chicken skin to dominate. There was however a reasonable amount of adequate quality chicken.

2/5

The chicken pieces

Ironically there were more sizzles in what we think were original recipe pieces. There was a hint of spice in these batter coated chicken legs but not enough to make your taste buds tingle. After handling a couple of pieces our fingers were again dripping with grease.

2/5

Dixy Chicken wasn't nearly as unpleasant as I'd expected. In fact - dare I say it - we quite enjoyed the fillet burger and the chips, probably because they weren't suffused in grease. And £12.99 for enough to feed four people - or two journalists prone to binge eating - is certainly thrifty.

But it won't be changing my view on the UK high street's version of southern fried chicken. Grease and salt are overrated.

Dixy Chicken, Cross Church, received three out of five stars (generally satisfactory) for hygiene from the Foods Standards Agency following an inspection in April 2017.