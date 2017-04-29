A Huddersfield restaurant has created a spicy tribute to the Tour de Yorkshire – ‘Jerkshire Pudding.’
Caribbean restaurant Turtle Bay has created the dish by adding tongue-tingling Scotch bonnet chilli pepper to Yorkshire pudding batter.
The Scotch Bonnet – named for its resemblance to a tam o’shanter hat – is one of the spicier varieties of chilli, so perhaps the Jerkshire Pudding might be a dish best eaten after a big cycle race, and not before!
The King Street venue is serving up the Jerkshire Pudding special creation with jerk chicken or curried goat.
A restaurant spokesman said the addition of the Scotch bonnet had certainly “supercharged” a traditional Yorkshire dish. Keen cyclist Alice Sharpe was one of the first to try the delicacy.
Jason Kidman-Steele, manager of Turtle Bay, said: “We wanted to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire by creating a favourite Yorkshire dish with our own twist on it.
“The Jerkshire Pudding is delicious and has its own unique Turtle Bay taste.
“Good luck to all the cyclists in the race, and to all their teams. We wish them all the best of luck!”
The three-day Tour de Yorkshire will see riders pass through Brighouse, Huddersfield and Holmfirth during Stage 3 on Sunday.
Riders will pass through Brighouse at around 15:05 and will reach Bradley-Dalton by 15:34, Honley at 15:49 and Holmfirth 15:58.