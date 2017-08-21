Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mother Hubbard’s fish and chip restaurant and takeaway could open in Fartown shortly.

A planning application has been made to Kirklees Council to turn an existing tool hire shop on Bradford Road into an eaterie.

It says the property has a medical centre next door to it, and the area “is a mixed use area with some residential properties and a number of shops, offices, restaurants, within the immediate vicinity.”

Given that the road is one of the busiest in Huddersfield the application emphasises there are “five on-site car parking spaces, and also on-street parking available, with no parking restrictions, outside the premises and on surrounding roads.

The planning application adds: “It should be noted that the majority of users of the premises are likely to park for only short periods of time, with many arriving on foot.”

In addition all attempts will be made to minimise any odour problems with plans for “a new flue to be installed to the rear of the building.”

Meanwhile, another Mother Hubbard’s is set to open soon opposite the University of Huddersfield on Zetland Street.

Mother Hubbard’s restaurants tend to open all through the day from 11am to 11pm.