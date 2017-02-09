Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two months after her battered sprouts made headlines around the world, Andrea Long has done it again.

Her deep-fried festive foodstuff was a hit with customers and, after it was featured in the Examiner, went global to intrigue gourmets from Ghana to Jersey, Ireland to America.

Now the inventive fish fryer, manager at Terry’s Traditional Fish and Chips in Moldgreen, is preparing to serve up a Valentine’s Day special: battered heart-shaped sweet potato and beetroot.

“The sprouts went down massively well,” says the delighted 51-year-old, who was featured on everything from Radio 5 Live to the New York Times.

“The story went everywhere. I never expected that, not at all. A chap from Scotland asked me to do battered neeps and tatties, and a couple came up from Birmingham to try them – but we were closed!”

Andrea’s latest delicacy – another free offering to customers but with the option that they can make a donation to Kirkwood Hospice – has seen her stocking up on large beets and sweet potatoes. She averages 10 sliced hearts per vegetable.

Next up will be an Easter offering but she’s keeping the details very close to her chest.

“It’s hush-hush,” she smiles. “I have a couple of ideas but they need trialling first. One of them will be a little bit ‘out there’ if it works.”

Let’s hope they fare better with her assistant, who tasted a battered sprout and promptly spat it out. The alternative reaction came courtesy of a five-year-old lad, who saw the sprouts as a real treat.

She’s also considered creating something for St George’s Day (April 23) and the Tour de Yorkshire, which passes through Huddersfield during Stage 3 on April 30, but says they are too close to Easter.

Regulars and online fans around the world can be assured that she will once again be doing something special for Halloween and Christmas. But she’s adamant on one thing: “I still draw the line at sweet stuff. Even at Easter. I am not deep-frying chocolate bunnies!”

