The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you ever tried crafting your own cocktails?

Tapas and grill restaurant Peel One in Marsden is relaunching its cocktail menu which includes some old favourites and others you won’t have heard of.

Their ‘Pink Lemonade’ is made from Absolut citron vodka, Chambord (black raspberry liqueur), fresh lime and lemon juice, cranberry juice and lemonade.

“It’s refreshing and quite sour,” says manager Laura Smith.

It comes in a small milk bottle and is served with sherbert straws and a strawberry pencil and is ideal for those with a sweet tooth.

The Pink Lemonade cocktail was created by Peel One owner Ryan Clifford.

Or you might want to sample Raspberry Ripple which is made with Absolut vanilla vodka, Malibu, double cream, cranberry juice and then blended with crushed ice before grenadine is poured over it.

“It tastes like raspberry ripple ice cream and goes well after a meal, rather than having a dessert, “ says Laura.

The cocktail menu relaunch is on Friday this week from 6.30pm.

Customers will get the opportunity to play ‘roll the dice’ games to win discounts and free drinks.

* Have you a favourite homemade cocktail? Let us know by emailing the recipe to andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com