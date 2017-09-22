The video will start in 8 Cancel

Diners at one of Huddersfield’s best restaurants have given its new look the seal of approval.

Award-winning Eric’s in Lindley re-opened its doors this week following a £400,000, two-week refurbishment which has given the venue a more sophisticated look.

The Examiner had a look round the Lidget Street restaurant on Friday afternoon as the owner and chef Eric Paxman prepared for a busy weekend.

Enjoying drinks in the bar were Nadine Tarimo and Dean Metcalf-Hall who were bowled over by the new decor – and the revamped toilets!

Nadine, of Linthwaite, said: “It’s fabulous, a real step up. When you are here you don’t feel like you are in Huddersfield.”

Dean, from Halifax, said: “They have redone the gents which is on another level. It’s a really nice restaurant that you normally would only find in a city centre.”

After dining on venison Dean declared it “absolutely delicious” while Nadine praised staff who she said were friendly and unpretentious.

Eric, taking a five-minute break from his busy kitchen, said the revamp included new lighting, new equipment in the kitchen, air conditioning and many other features.

“Eight years ago I opened Eric’s not knowing what it was going to be like and eight years on we’ve had a full refurbishment and we are here to stay.

“I’m very happy and very excited about the future.”

Eric also runs Pax Burger a few doors away and also has plans to open a second burger restaurant in Mirfield town centre.