Shoppers are adding more gin than ever to the weekly shop.

Gin has become the most generic spirit-based drink in our shopping basket.

Plus we’re buying more non-dairy milk and cycling items.

The items feature in the latest basket of goods the Office for National Statistics uses to calculate consumer price inflation which are reviewed each year.

Some items are taken out of the baskets and some are brought in to make sure the measures are up to date and representative of consumer spending patterns.

It looks at what we spend money on, from the weekly shop to clothing, household costs, transport and recreation spend.

The ONS says expenditure on gin has risen and there has been an increase in the number of small distilleries over recent years.

Among the items added this year is non-dairy milk, such as soya or almond, to represent the growing “free from” market, plus flavoured ciders have been added, reflecting growing popularity and diversity.

As more people take up cycling and sports such as triathlon, cycle helmets and men’s base layer tops have been added to the basket.

For children, swings are out but scooters are in, while cough liquid, jigsaws for adults and half chocolate-coated biscuits are the other new items in the basket.