The Easter holidays are upon us - with families across Huddersfield planning to spend some quality time together.

But gallivanting here there and everywhere during the Easter break can soon get pricey - so to help you watch the pennies, we’ve round up some dining deals for the school holidays.

The following restaurants have offers for Easter where kids eat FREE - helping you enjoy a family meal out at a fraction of the price.

The offers are valid in eateries offering Italian, Mexican, pub grub and even supermarket cafes if you want to treat yourself during your weekly shop.

Free kids meals are offered when ordered with a full price adult meal.

See which venues tempt your tastebuds below - and where you can find the nearest branch.

Bella Italia

(Birstall and Leeds)

Children can get a free Piccolo or Grande meal with the purchase of every adult main meal over the Easter half term holidays.

Piccolo meals are for children aged two to six years and Grande meals for seven to 11-year-olds.

Dishes range from pizza and pasta options to burgers, chicken strips and pizza dogs - hot dogs with mozzarella and tomato sauce baked in pizza dough.

The offer is not valid on Saturdays or Bank Holidays. On Sundays it is only valid after 5pm.

Ship Inn

(Shepley Bridge, Mirfield)

Kids can eat for £1 on Mondays when an adult buys a meal. There’s two kids meals on offer for every adult one bought.

Meals for children over eight will be £1.50.

Beefeater

(Broad Street Plaza, Halifax)

Kids can eat a free breakfast when an adult orders a full breakfast off the main menu.

Grown ups can choose from cooked and continental selections, including bacon, sausages, eggs, hash browns and mushrooms. As well as pastries, cereal, fresh fruit, chilled juices, tea and unlimited Costa Coffee.

Up to two under-16s eat breakfast for free when one adult orders a full breakfast.

Served daily until 10.30am.

Morrisons

(Waterloo, Elland, Meltham, Heckmondwike and Halifax)

Little ones can choose a free meal from the children’s menu when an adult buys a hot meal from the main menu.

Combine it with additional meal deals from Morrisons to save more money.

For babies the restaurants serve Ella’s Kitchen pouches for £1.50.

Valid all day from 3pm.

Harvester

(The White Rose, Morley, Harvester Broad Street Plaza, Halifax and Harvester Woodside, Horsforth)

Little ones can eat for £1 over the half term holidays when an adult buys a meal from the main menu.

The children’s menu includes chicken strips, fish fingers, pasta, omelets and more.

Download the voucher from the official Harvester website. Offers end Sunday, April 23.

Asda

(Longhill Road, Huddersfield)

Children can eat for free when an adult buys a meal off the main menu worth £4.

Valid all day from 3pm.

Las Iguanas

(Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield)

An adult ordering a main meal from the a la carte menu can claim a free children’s meal which includes a main, dessert and drink.

The offer is running at all Las Iguanas locations except Royal Festival Hall and Center Parcs.

Meals on the kids’ menu include tacos, quesadilla, cod bites and crispy chicken. For desserts choose from fresh fruit, raspberry jelly and the Latin speciality churros.

There’s also free baby food available, just ask your waiter when you order.

The lunch menu is not included in the offer.

Offer ends Sunday, April 23.

Jamie’s Italian

(Leeds, Manchester and York)

For every main course you order, one of your children can enjoy a free meal.

They can choose chicken lollipops, beef burgers, tomato pasta, spaghetti and meatballs, fish in a bag and a picnic box which comes with a chicken wrap.

Use the code KIDSTP when ordering.

Offer ends Sunday, April 23.

Prezzo

(Leeds and Manchester)

Dine as a family after 6pm over the Easter holidays and children will qualify for a free meal.

The kids menu includes stone-baked pizzas, calzone and pasta dishes.

Offer ends Sunday, April 10 at 6pm.