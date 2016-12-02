The video will start in 8 Cancel

A sandwich and savouries shop has been given a new look.

Greggs has re-opened its outlet in Leeds Road, Bradley, following a re-fit. The new-look store, which has created two new jobs, includes tables, seating and wi-fi and offers savouries and sandwiches, confectionary, healthy options and a wide range of hot drinks.

Shop manager Terrie Kirstell said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new-look shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community thinks.”

Greggs retail director Raymond Reynolds said the “modern and comfortable upgrade” to the shop underlined the firm’s long-term commitment to the area, adding: “I’m sure it will be enjoyed by existing and new customers alike.”

Greggs has seven shops in Huddersfield and one each in Brighouse and Ravensthorpe.