If you're stuck for something to do over the next week why not head out for some food or drink.

Here's our guide to places to visit, in and around Huddersfield, over the next seven days.

Lindley Food Fair

Beer, wine, cheese, cake, cider and chocolate are among locally produced treats on offer at the 4th Lindley Winter Food Fair on Saturday, November 12 from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is £1 with free entry for under 16s. There are children’s activities, hot and cold drinks and food from the cafe. Takes place at Lindley Infant School, East Street, Lindley, HD3 3NE.

Pub grub and real ale

Why not head out of town and check out the Adelphi, a loveable Leeds pub known for its regionally sourced food and Sunday roasts. Not to mention the real ales and speciality ciders. Located at 1-3 Hunslet Road, LS10 1JQ. Telephone 0113 245 6377.

Festive fodder

There’s festive food and drink for all the family in Honley village on Saturday, November 19, from 3pm to 7pm.

There are also rides and a grotto in Honley Park and a brass band procession.

Wine tasting session

The Queens Hotel in Leeds is hosting its first wine festival which will feature walk-round tasting of 300 high quality wines.

The UK’s top retailers will be there on Saturday, November 12, from noon. The hotel is in City Square, LS1 1PJ. Tickets from www.thewinegang.com

Vintage afternoon tea

Enjoy a vintage afternoon tea as you go back in time to the 1940s at a special Remembrance Sunday event at the National Coal Mining Museum.

Music hall favourites and war time songs with West End star Karen Clegg. Booking is essential. Details from 01924 844583. Sunday November 13 from 1pm to 3.30pm. Caphouse Colliery, New Road, Overton, WF4 4RH.

Sausages, chocolates and beer

If you like smoked sausages and other German delicacies, head down to Christkindelmarkt which opens in Millennium Square, Leeds on Friday.

Try some German beer or mulled wine, or a hot chocolate with rum or amaretto. There’s plenty of food and drink to choose from, including chocolates and other sweet treats. The market opens at Noon on Friday and runs until December 18.

Sweet treats in Hepworth

Chocoholics might want to pop down to the Butchers Arms tonight (Thursday) from 7pm to 9pm for a chocolate evening with Carl Turner, self-proclaimed Minister of Chocolate.

Enjoy a night of making chocolates with an expert. For details and to book, ring 01484 687147. Town Gate, Hepworth, HD9 1TE.