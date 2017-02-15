Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new restaurant concept is on it’s way to Huddersfield.

Businessman Nick Glynne is investing £100,000 in a Lindley restaurant promising a “new concept not seen in Huddersfield before”.

He’s keeping his cards close to his chest while it’s developed, with the new restaurant set to open in April.

But his comments have got the foodies at the Examiner thinking about what Huddersfield’s restaurant scene is lacking and what the 2017 food trends will be.

Here’s a few food trends emerging elsewhere, our ideas and some of our readers ideas too:

Leftovers

We’re a nation that throws away far too much food, would it be a brilliant restaurant concept to take leftovers and turn them into fine dining?

My attempt would be a fine mess instead of fine dining, but an experienced chef could turn leftovers into a tasty treat.

Ceviche

(Photo: stu_spivack/Flickr)

We’re a distance from the coast, but do we need a seafood restaurant?

It’s a popular dish in the coastal regions of South America and is made from fresh, raw cured fish flavoured with citrus juices or spices. It’s a growing trend in London.

Sushi

(Photo: Tony-Gladvin/Flickr)

It’s long been popular with supermarkets selling pre-packed sushi, but there is no dedicated sushi bar in Huddersfield.

Could a conveyor belt of Japanese-style food be on it’s way to Huddersfield?

Scandinavian-style foraging

(Photo: Alex Lee/Flickr)

Are the hills, valleys and rivers around West Yorkshire a forager’s dream?

The concept of turning wild foods, flowers and woodland fungi into food hasn’t taken off locally. It’d have to be complemented by good, local produce, or the portion might be a bit small.

Korean Grill

A meat-lovers dream of roasted beef, pork, chicken, or other types of meat. I wonder what the vegetarian options are?

Street-food... indoors

Larger cities have seen an explosion of street food taken indoors. Time-poor foodies want good quality food, but quick.

Vegan

There may be room for a vegan restaurant soon, mind you the customer service would need to be top-notch...

Reader’s ideas:

On Twitter Chris Hill said a Cuban restaurant would be perfect.

On www.examiner.co.uk ‘MeanGreenMachine’ said the “new way of serving food” promised by Mr Glynne would be by drone.

On Facebook Dean Pitman-Smith asked for “good old British cuisine” while Tina Newsome hoped for a Spanish flavour.