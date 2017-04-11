Video will play in

You may have tried a deep fried Mars Bar – and now there’s another chip shop chocolate treat with an Easter theme.

Chip shops around the UK are deep frying Creme Eggs as a paschal alternative to the infamous fried Mars Bar.

Caia Fryer, North Wales, is serving up battered Oreos and Cadbury’s Creme Eggs as an Easter special, the Daily Post reports .

Owner Derek Hughes says he started making them after customers kept asking him for deep fried confectionery at his Caia Park shop.

He now sells fried, battered Oreos and Creme Eggs for £1.50 each and trade in these ‘innovations’ is roaring.

Mr Hughes said: “I will deep fry anything so long as it’s safe and doesn’t taint the oil. We do deep fried Oreos which are nice, they take on a doughnut-y texture, Mars Bars, Creme Eggs and mince pies at Christmas.”

Deep fried Creme Eggs have also been spotted at a chip shop in Nottingham, the Nottingham Post reports .

But we’re yet to see a deep fried Creme Egg in Huddersfield.

Perhaps your local chippy can oblige?

Just don’t ask them to cook a Kinder Egg.