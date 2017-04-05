Like Easter Eggs? Like Marmite? How about an official Marmite flavoured Easter Egg?
If you can stomach both together there is such a thing which Debenhams is selling for £6.
And if that makes you feel queasy but you’d like to try something different there’s a Pot Noodle Easter egg too.
An Ebay store is selling them, Wales Online reports.
But don’t fear – it’s basically a chilli chocolate egg and we know that heat and sweet make great bedfellows.
Other weird Easter eggs on the market include a solid chocolate egg with NO air in the middle and a gin and tonic flavoured egg which Ocado.com is selling.
Then there’s an egg which is 0% chocolate and 100% solid cheese.