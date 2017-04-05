Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Like Easter Eggs? Like Marmite? How about an official Marmite flavoured Easter Egg?

If you can stomach both together there is such a thing which Debenhams is selling for £6.

And if that makes you feel queasy but you’d like to try something different there’s a Pot Noodle Easter egg too.

An Ebay store is selling them, Wales Online reports.

But don’t fear – it’s basically a chilli chocolate egg and we know that heat and sweet make great bedfellows.

Other weird Easter eggs on the market include a solid chocolate egg with NO air in the middle and a gin and tonic flavoured egg which Ocado.com is selling.

Then there’s an egg which is 0% chocolate and 100% solid cheese.