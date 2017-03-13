Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Absence makes the heart grow fonder – but does the extinction of these 14 chocolate bars make them more desirable?

Today we pay tribute to some of the discontinued chocolate bars that were once available on Huddersfield shop shelves.

Some you may remember fondly; some less so as they actually weren’t very good.

1) Spira

Two swirled bars of delicious Cadbury’s milk chocolate. The Spira, however, had a lot of air pockets making it rather less satisfying than a Dairy Milk.

2) Marathon

This union of milk chocolate, roasted peanuts, peanut butter nougat and caramel was renamed ‘Snickers’ to match the bar’s name in other European countries.

3) Touch Down

It’s been more than a decade since these 10p bars disappeared from our shelves.

4) Texan

This American-style confectionary has nougat, toffee and chocolate.

5) Banjo

Chocolate, wafer, nuts, in a blue wrapper with yellow writing. The red version was toasted coconut.

6) Flake Snow

Only the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate – but this time, with a white chocolate centre.

7) Taz

For just 10p, you could choose between a Freddo or a Taz, moulded on a Warner Bros cartoon character.

Sadly, the frog won and Taz swirled off into the sunset, to be replaced with a caramel Freddo instead.

8) Fry’s 5 Centre Chocolate Cream

You can still get a Fry Chocolate Cream or a Fry’s Peppermint Cream.

Fry’s however used to make bars with creamy orange, raspberry, blackcurrant, lime and coffee centres.

What may have been a treat 40 years ago doesn’t sound so appetising today.

Worse still, you could get a bar with all five centres. Yuck.

9) Dream

A white chocolate version of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk? That’s what you call a dream.

Then we all woke up – and it was gone.

10) Terry’s Pyramint

It’s been the festive tradition for generations to get a Terry’s chocolate orange in your Christmas stocking.

So you can see what the product designers at Terry’s were thinking when they created the sequel – made of mint, and triangular shaped instead of circular.

The orange still rules and the Pyramint has not been seen since the 1990s.

11) Rumba

In the 1970s this combination of rum, fudge and chocolate made it a grown-up treat.

It was also 5p (about 30p) in today’s money. Bargain.

12) Secret

Inspired by luxury chocolates – but with a newsagent friendly price tag – Rowntree’s Secret comprised a bird’s nest chocolate casing with a soft centre. It appeared in the late 1980s and disappeared in the early 1990s.

13) Caramac Kit Kat

A fusion of two very different chocolate bars.

The classic four-finger Kit Kat wafer, smothered in a buttery caramel coating was the stuff of dreams but it only lasted until the limited edition run ended in 2005. It had a brief revival in 2007.

14) 54321

Five treats packed into one, the 54321 fused wafer, fondant, rice crispies, caramel and milk chocolate.

They were discontinued in 1989, but not before their advert became a bona fide 80s classic.