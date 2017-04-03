A range of real ales and ciders will be on tap at an Easter beer festival.
Emley Brass Band are holding their 7th annual Emley Real Ale Festival.
Here’s all you need to know about it...
What is the Emley Real Ale Festival?
Organised by Emley Brass Band, it will take place at Emley Bandroom, Beaumont Street, and supports the band.
Entry is free and a pint is £2.50.
Find us online (www.emleybrassband.co.uk/realale) , Facebook (Emley Real Ale Festival), and on Twitter (@EmleyAleFest).
When is the Real Ale Festival?
It takes place over the Easter weekend - April 14-16.
Drinks will be served from 1pm to 11.30pm on Good Friday and Saturday and 1pm until the bar is dry on Easter Sunday.
As well as real ales and cider, there will also be wine, soft drinks, food and nibbles available.
What real ales are being served?
This year’s Beers and Ciders are:
Yorkshire Heart Brewery (York) – Hearty Bitter
Bosun’s Brewery (Horbury Bridge) – Bermuda Triangle
Jolly Sailor Brewery (Selby) – Jolly Porter
Grey Trees Brewery (Wales) – Drummer Boy
North Riding Brewery (Scarborough) – Dandelion & Burdock
Magpie Brewery (Nottingham) – Three for a Girl
Charnwood Brewery (Loughborough) – By George
Harvey’s Brewery (Sussex) – Georgian Dragon
Gun Dog Ales (Northants) – Jack’s Spaniels
Elland Brewery (Elland) – White Prussian
Grafton Brewery (Worksop) – Cleopatra’s Needle
St Peters Brewery (Suffolk)– Golden Arrow
8 Sail Brewery (Lincolnshire) – Rolling Stone
Bath Ales (Bristol)– Golden Hare
Ferry Ales (Lincoln) – Witham Shields
Kreft Beer (Cornwall) – Pegasus
Small World Brewery (Shelley) – Spring Bank
Yorkshire Heart (York) – Platinum EPA
Cockeyed Cider (Devon) – Mad Jack
Gwyny Y Ddraig (Wales) – Happy Daze
Skidbrooke (Louth) – Captain Cobbler
Bottle Kicking (Leicestershire) – Raspberry & Pomegranate
Perry – TBC