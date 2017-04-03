Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A range of real ales and ciders will be on tap at an Easter beer festival.

Emley Brass Band are holding their 7th annual Emley Real Ale Festival.

Here’s all you need to know about it...

What is the Emley Real Ale Festival?

Organised by Emley Brass Band, it will take place at Emley Bandroom, Beaumont Street, and supports the band.

Entry is free and a pint is £2.50.

Find us online (www.emleybrassband.co.uk/realale) , Facebook (Emley Real Ale Festival), and on Twitter (@EmleyAleFest).

When is the Real Ale Festival?

It takes place over the Easter weekend - April 14-16.

Drinks will be served from 1pm to 11.30pm on Good Friday and Saturday and 1pm until the bar is dry on Easter Sunday.

As well as real ales and cider, there will also be wine, soft drinks, food and nibbles available.

What real ales are being served?

This year’s Beers and Ciders are:

Yorkshire Heart Brewery (York) – Hearty Bitter

Bosun’s Brewery (Horbury Bridge) – Bermuda Triangle

Jolly Sailor Brewery (Selby) – Jolly Porter

Grey Trees Brewery (Wales) – Drummer Boy

North Riding Brewery (Scarborough) – Dandelion & Burdock

Magpie Brewery (Nottingham) – Three for a Girl

Charnwood Brewery (Loughborough) – By George

Harvey’s Brewery (Sussex) – Georgian Dragon

Gun Dog Ales (Northants) – Jack’s Spaniels

Elland Brewery (Elland) – White Prussian

Grafton Brewery (Worksop) – Cleopatra’s Needle

St Peters Brewery (Suffolk)– Golden Arrow

8 Sail Brewery (Lincolnshire) – Rolling Stone

Bath Ales (Bristol)– Golden Hare

Ferry Ales (Lincoln) – Witham Shields

Kreft Beer (Cornwall) – Pegasus

Small World Brewery (Shelley) – Spring Bank

Yorkshire Heart (York) – Platinum EPA

Cockeyed Cider (Devon) – Mad Jack

Gwyny Y Ddraig (Wales) – Happy Daze

Skidbrooke (Louth) – Captain Cobbler

Bottle Kicking (Leicestershire) – Raspberry & Pomegranate

Perry – TBC