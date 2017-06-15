Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Life is supposedly all about sharing ... and the same goes for food.

After all, when I’ve ever done a restaurant review we usually try one another’s food just to see how it is ... ‘just a quick taste’ which can be a longer one if you prefer your dining companion’s choice.

Well, at the new restaurant, Home, in Lindley, sharing is kind of compulsory.

The menu is bistro food but comes with a tapas state of mind. Choose your dishes, put them in the centre of the table and then tuck in.

If you want to ‘go solo’ and just order your own then that’s fine too. There’s no ‘food police’ there to chuck you out if you don’t want to embrace this concept.

We embraced it with all the fervour of an old aunt who pulls you close, smothering you in her pinny.

The restaurant is mainly upstairs and this has been a major investment – around £100,000 – by owner, Huddersfield entrepreneur Nick Glynne from Buy It Direct on Leeds Road. The decor mixes modern with traditional and a vast mirror gives a feeling of light and space. You can do a lot with mirrors ... we’ve got them all around our garden.

It’s a not a huge menu but still one that will leave you very much spoiled for choice.

There were four of us – me, wife Ruth and chums Dave and Jane – and we decided not to go mad but share a couple of starters, a couple of mains and then throw in two side dishes in the hope there would be room for dessert.

And we ended up pitching it just right.

For starters we had the whole roasted white onion risotto with parmesan crisp (£5.95) and braised 4 hour rack of ribs with pots of creme fraiche, honey and mustard and chipotle chilli sauce (£6.95).

Ruth and Jane are risotto fans and this was a pearler with the risotto actually served in a large onion. Presentation is the key and this unlocked a direct route from eyes to the taste buds yet it was even better than it looked.

We were warned the ribs are dry-rubbed and they sure are drier than a desert so needed the three pots to dip the meat in, although the chilli seemed to have gone absent without leave from the chipotle chilli sauce. Apparently there are plans to transform this dish into sticky ribs which is probably a wise move.

Other starters include an antipasto platter featuring continental meats along with mozzarella and olives for two (£12.95), breaded Camembert with honey glazed roasted figs and nutty salsa (£9.95 for two), a bowl of whitebait (£5.95) and potato and spring onion bhajis (£5.95).

And so on to the mains and it had to be one of the restaurant’s signature dishes, Chef’s Catch (£19.95), which includes giant tiger prawns, steamed black mussels, thermidor, crusted haddock, sea bass fillet, samphire and new potatoes with bread and butter. One glance at the dish and we knew it was a sound choice with huge prawns and fish so delicately cooked each mouthful was never less than a joy.

With the other dish we went vegetarian with pan fried rostis which includes spinach and green herbs, sweet potato and fried egg, grilled portobello mushroom and melted Gruyère cheese which was all packed with flavour and proved a great accompaniment to the fish. Adding a humble fried egg was an inspirational touch which could have led to an unseemly tussle as to who got it ... after all, who doesn’t like a fried egg? In the end we did the proper – and expected – thing and shared it like the sensible adults we almost are.

Sides were creamy garlic and Dijon mustard mushrooms and triple-cook chips. Both were £2.50 and brilliant value for money with masses of mushrooms in a rich sauce while the chips were as good as you’ll find anywhere.

Other mains include the other signature dish Butcher’s Best (£19.95) which includes five-hour slow cooked pork belly, pan seared peppered rump steak, crusted lamb chops, crispy skin chicken breast, marmalade carrots, tender stem broccoli, Dauphinoise, garlic and parmesan roasties. Now that’s a dish! Others include rump steak and chips, lasagne and a couple of chicken dishes.

Having paced ourselves there was room for just one pudding which was giant pavlova with chantilly cream and summer fruits compote.

You can’t get more summery than this, packed with fruit and not too heavy on the cream. Other desserts include churros with fresh strawberries, rhubarb and vanilla sponge with custard or dark chocolate and almond tart with orange creme fraiche. Desserts are £5.95 with a Yorkshire cheese board a pound more.

In short, a good value meal in quality surroundings with pleasant staff. Lindley has another culinary jewel in its already glittering crown.

Home

17 Lidget Street, Lindley

Phone: 01484 917699

Website: www.homeonlindley.co.uk

Opening hours: Closed Monday. Tuesday to Saturday, breakfast 9am to 11.30am; lunch noon to 2pm and evening 5pm to 9.30pm. Sunday serves breakfast 10am to 11.30am with lunch from noon to 8pm.

Children: Absolutely ... and they have their own menu which is £5.95 for a mains or £8.95 for three courses.

Disabled access: Yes and a disabled toilet

The bill: £87.50 including a bottle of wine

Would you go back? Yes