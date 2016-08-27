Login Register
Is your favourite pub dog friendly? Nominate it for an award

Pubs are being given paws for thought with the launch of awards to recognise ones which are dog-friendly.

The awards are being run by DogBuddy.com, Europe’s leading online dog-sitting and home dog boarding community.

Voting started yesterday (Friday, August 26), to coincide with National Dog Day, and the closing date for the competition is October 31.

If your dog-friendly pub isn’t listed, nominations are open for pubs all over the UK at dogbuddypubs.com/add-a-pub.

Research by DogBuddy.com, which questioned more than 2,500 dog owners across the UK, found that more than a third of people won’t visit a pub if it isn’t dog-friendly.

A total of 70% of Yorkshire dog owners actively search for dog-friendly pubs, and a quarter have left a pub that claimed to be dog-friendly but wasn’t. Paul O’Grady was revealed as our county’s favourite dog-owning celebrity.

Richard Setterwall, Chief Executive Officer and founder of DogBuddy, said: “It’s evident that Yorkshire cherishes its four-legged friends, so DogBuddy is encouraging pubs across the region to embrace ‘paw power’ and welcome four legs as well as two.

“Not only will these ‘pawsome’ awards show some well-deserved appreciation of existing dog-friendly establishments, but also aim to promote dog-friendly values across all pubs in the country, inspiring dog owners to discover and visit their local pubs.”

He added: “We’re delighted to be announcing the launch of our Dog-Friendly Pub Awards, to celebrate the pubs that recognise that our dogs enjoy getting out to their local pub just as much as we do. We value dog welfare and care above all, and these awards will help us to further promote happy lifestyles for both pets and their owners.”

Founded in 2013, DogBuddy.com has more than 300,000 dog lovers on its books and 25,000 approved dog sitters in the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and Sweden.

