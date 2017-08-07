The video will start in 8 Cancel

So it's hardly the healthiest thing you can eat - but it's a foot-long sausage roll and it costs a quid!

Having recovered from selling its obscenely large Daddy of All Burgers , Morrisons is introducing this pork and pasty monolith.

At 12-inches (30cm) and half a kilo, it's reckoned to be double the length and four times the weight of its nearest competitor, reports the Gazette Live .

Apparently the West Yorkshire based supermarket giant introduced this heartburn inducing mega munch following requests from customers.

Pass the Rennie.

Philippa Shaw, Morrisons pie and pastry expert, said: "With the start of the football season approaching, we’re hoping our foot long sausage roll will be making its way to the top of the snack league table.

"We sell one million freshly baked sausage rolls a week but customers have asked for one that is even bigger. So we created this foot-long version."