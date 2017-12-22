Stephanie Finnegan drives Lamborghini's in Dubai

What's OngalleryStephanie Finnegan drives Lamborghini's in Dubai ShareByGavin Castle12:36, 22 DEC 2017Reporter Stephanie Finnegan in her favourite Lamborghini - a four-wheel drive Huracán Coupé. Photo by: Xavier Ansart / White Cube Studios.1 of 12The scissor doors on the Lamborghini Aventador S.2 of 12Waldorf Astoria Ras al-Khamiah's private beach. Photo by: Xavier Ansart / White Cube Studios.3 of 12The Lamborghinis at the Waldorf Astoria Ras al-Khamiah. Photo by: Xavier Ansart / White Cube Studios.4 of 12Reporter Stephanie Finnegan meets some of the locals. Photo by: Xavier Ansart / White Cube Studios.5 of 12The Lamborghinis at the Waldorf Astoria Ras al-Khamiah. Photo by: Xavier Ansart / White Cube Studios.6 of 12Watch out for the camels. Photo by: Xavier Ansart / White Cube Studios.7 of 12The driving instructor led the fleet in the Aventador S. Photo by: Xavier Ansart / White Cube Studios.8 of 12The Lamborghinis were driven from Dubai to Ras al-Khamiah and back again. Photo by: Xavier Ansart / White Cube Studios.9 of 12Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah's private beach.10 of 12The Lamborghini Huracán Performante is the second fastest production car to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.11 of 12The Lamborghinis were driven from Dubai to Ras al-Khamiah and back again. Photo by: Xavier Ansart / White Cube Studios.12 of 12