Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Think Kinder Surprise egg but think bigger – five times bigger.

The giant Kinder Surprise Easter Egg craze is erupting in the run-up to the anniversary of Christ’s death and resurrection.

And forget about the standard small plastic toys – these big boys have big (ish) Transformers and My Little Pony toys inside.

And bigger means more chocolate, 100g of lovely Swiss chocolate. That’s enough to make your child sick in one sitting.

So where can I get one?

Asda

With its three for £10 offer on the eggs, Asda is no doubt among the cheapest places to get them.

There is a £25 minimum spend for home delivery.

Tesco

Tesco has both varieties on sale for £5 each.

It is currently running offers on other Kinder products, including the smaller Kinder Joy eggs, which are two for £1.60; the Kinder Mini Chocolate Pouch, reduced from £1.50 to £1, and the Kinder Surprise three pack, two for £3.

Amazon

The online retailer has both varieties in stock but they’re more expensive than the supermarkets.

The My Little Pony and Transformers eggs cost £10.97 each.