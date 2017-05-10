Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The culture and history of Huddersfield’s Caribbean community will be the theme of a walk this weekend.

Heather Norris-Nicholson, Natalie Pinnock Hamilton and Denzil Nurse will reveal places associated with the community and share memories and stories of migration histories, community focal points and cultural achievements.

The event, organised by the Discover Huddersfield partnership, will set off from St George’s Square at 2.30pm this Sunday. (May 14). The history of the community stretches back almost 70 years when labour shortages within key public services and industries prompted economic migration that is often but not only linked with the SS Empire Windrush in 1948.

The Jamaican government discouraged people from leaving, but UK agencies promoted employment opportunities and the newcomers came principally from Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Grenada, Carriacou and St Lucia between 1948 and the late 1960s.

The walk is expected to last between 90 minutes and two hours and will cover an area from St George’s Square to Springwood and Greenhead Park which was at the heart of the early community and then through the town centre to highlight places renowned for Caribbean music, food, community events and places of worship. The walk costs £3 per person but no booking is required.

Further information about the programme of walks organised by Discover Huddersfield can be found at local information points and libraries or by visiting www.discoverhuddersfield.com