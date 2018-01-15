Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We love a rip-roaring panto in Huddersfield - oh yes we do!

Lawrence Batley Theatre has just revealed that they sold more than 15,000 tickets for Jack & the Beanstalk.

It’s only the second time they have staged a professional panto in the venue’s 24-year history.

The creative team of director Joyce Branagh and writer Andrew Pollard will return to the Huddersfield theatre to create Aladdin for Christmas 2018.

Lawrence Batley Theatre’s Director Victoria Firth said: “We’re thrilled with the great success of Jack & the Beanstalk which has built on everything we learned through producing our debut pantomime last year.

“To see so many families, school children and audience members enjoying the adventures and really getting stuck into the festive pantomime spirit has been an absolute joy – and affirms our ambitions for Lawrence Batley Theatre to become the destination to see top quality family panto.

“We’re looking forward to getting stuck into plans for creating a magical Aladdin for Christmas 2018.”

* Aladdin is now on sale for Christmas 2018. To buy tickets contact the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s Box Office on 01484 430528 or online at www.thelbt.org