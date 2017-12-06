Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s nothing like a festive film to get you in the mood for Christmas.

And our local cinemas will be showing some classics and some modern Christmas films over the coming weeks.

Here’s our guide to the films announced already at the Rex Cinema in Elland, the Odeon cinema in Huddersfield, the Vue cinema in Halifax and the Showcase cinema in Birstall.

Rex Cinema, Elland:

It’s a Wonderful Life: Sunday December 24 at 11am. Running time: 135 mins

George Bailey finds his previously happy life falling apart around him on Christmas Eve. Seeing no way out, George considers suicide but his guardian angel Clarence intervenes and shows George what his beloved hometown of Bedford Falls would be like without him.

Odeon, Huddersfield:

Arthur Christmas: Saturday December 9, 10.30am. Running time: 97 minutes

Ever wondered just how Santa delivers all his presents in just one night? Animated extravaganza Arthur Christmas takes us behind the scenes to let us in on the secret.

Better Watch Out: Friday December 8, 7pm and 9.30pm: Saturday December 9, 9.30pm; Sunday December 10, 9.30pm; Monday December 11, 7pm and 9.30pm. Running time 89 minutes. Rated 15.

A Christmas-time thriller set on an ordinary suburban street, where a babysitter must protect a 12-year-old boy from an increasingly sinister home invasion.

The Man Who Invented Christmas: Thursday Dec 7 11.40am, 2.20pm, 5pm; Friday Dec 8 2pm and 4.30pm; Monday Dec 11, 4.30pm. Rated PG, running time:104 mins

A the true story of how Charles Dickens wrote the beloved classic novel ‘A Christmas Carol’, and created a holiday tradition by doing so.

Vue Cinema, Halifax:

A Bad Moms Christmas: daily showings, for times visit: www.myvue.com/whats-on

Overworked and under-appreciated, the three bad moms prepare for the most challenging time of the year – Christmas. But, when their own moms show up to celebrate the holidays, things go from bad to worse.

The Star: Thursday December 7, 11.50am and Wednesday December 13 1.10pm. Rated U.

A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told - the first Christmas

It’s a Wonderful Life: Sunday December 10, 4pm.

Showcase, Birstall:

Home Alone: Friday December 8, Tuesday December 12, both at 7.30pm and Sunday December 17 at 1.30pm.

It’s become a Christmas classic, eight-year-old trouble-maker Kevin McCallister must protect his home from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

It’s a Wonderful Life: Saturday Dec 9 at 2pm and Monday Dec 11 at 7pm.