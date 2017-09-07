Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JK Rowling has created a world which we all want in on with Harry Potter- whether it be to watch, read, or even go visit.

We all have our favourite childhood book series and for many it will be Harry Potter- with the much loved characters which have been brought to life in the long list of movies.

Over the years Scores Potter lovers have been queueing at book shops, packing into sold out cinema viewings and desperately trying to get tickets to get in on the action of the fantasy novels.

You see, as the Mirror reports, there's a new range of make-up brushes bound to get Potterheads excited.

Etsy 's range is fit for only the greatest wizards, and the brushes are shaped exactly like Ron, Harry, Hermione, Dumbledore (and weirdly, Voldemort's) magical wands - and they even come in rose gold.

The magical make-up wands are selling out fast, and will no doubt be a sell out in no time.

The set is completely vegan and cruelty-free- and come wrapped in a pretty leather pouch wrapped in Hogwarts owl post brown paper, sealed with string and that statement wax stamp.

Visit the Etsy website HERE for the range and more information.