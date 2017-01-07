Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Glastonbury

When: Wednesday, June 21 - Sunday, June 25

The now iconic festival is yet again back for another year of live music from across all musical genres. In October last year it was announced Radiohead will be headliners. It has also been rumoured Ed Sheeran is set to perform although nothing has been confimed.

As always, the tickets for the musical festival sold out like wild fire. Although it doesn't take place until June general admission tickets went on sale in October 2017 and unless you had your finger o0n the pulse you were going to come away empty handed.

V Festival

When: Saturday, August 26 - Sunday, August 28

V Festival is held across two stately parks for a weekend of live music - the two events run parallel to one another with one held in Staffordshire and the other in Essex.

Fortunately the tickets aren't as difficult to get hold of as Glastonbury. If you don't think you're hardcore enough to camp there is also the option to buy day tickets.

This year's line-up has not been confirmed yet, last year Justin Beiber, Rihanna and Sia performed.

Tickets are not on sale yet but when they are they will be available here - they are usually released in the late spring.

Reading and Leeds

When: Friday, August 25 - Sunday, August 27

The Reading and Leeds festivals are two festivals held simultaneously - one in the south of England at Little John's Farm in Reading and the other in Leeds at Bramham Park.

It began in the 1950s and used to be a jazz and blues festival before transforming into a celebration of rock music. However, overtime the acts have become more varied and this year Major Lazer and hip hop artist Tory Lanez will be performing.

Muse and Bastille are headlining and tickets are now on sale .

Lovebox

When: Friday, 14 July - Saturday, 15 July

Set in East London's Victoria Park, Lovebox celebrates the best of British and international music talent, dance and the arts.

The music event began as an album recorded by electronic music die Groove Armada, it then went on to be a string of hugely successful club nights before becoming the festival we now know and love.

This year Frank Ocean is the main act - buy tickets here .

Creamfields

When: Thursday, August 24 - Sunday, August 27

On the festival's Facebook page Creamfields is described as 'the world's leading dance music festival' and it first began life in Winchester, Hampshire in 1998.

DJs Deadmau5 and Eric Prydz will be joining forces to perform at the Warrington festival together - it will be the first time both the acts play together in the UK.

You can pay for 2017 tickets in full or use the Creamfield deposit scheme . This means you pay £20 to secure your ticket and then the remaining cost is due every month. Tickets are on sale now.