If you’re watching the Tour de Yorkshire you’ll be hearing quite a bit of Paul Stone’s unofficial race anthem.
The singer and songwriter will be performing ‘You’ll Never Ride Alone’ at the start and finish of each stage of the Tour de Yorkshire this weekend.
Paul, who sings at black-tie events, was inspired to pen the tune during the Tour de France Grand Depart when it passed through Yorkshire in 2014.
The song celebrates the passion Paul, originally from Birkenshaw, has for his native Yorkshire.
The 33-year-old recorded the song in London with producer Ali Staton and a string section conducted by Isobel Griffiths. Griffiths has worked with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.
The tour comes through Kirklees and Calderdale on Sunday.