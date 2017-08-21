The video will start in 8 Cancel

Parties in Huddersfield don’t get much bigger than the HudCrawl.

The event is designed to give students starting at the University of Huddersfield a taste of the town’s best nightlife.

Venues on this year’s HudCrawl, on September 19 (8pm until late), are Zetland, the Lord Wilson, Rock Café, Mavericks, Five Bar, Revolution, the Camel Club and Tokyo.

The event takes place as part of Freshers’ Week 2017 which also includes comedy and live music nights – plus much more.

Tickets are £12 (plus £1 booking fee) including a t-shirt on the night which gives your entry into six bars and two clubs, with discount drink prices until 10pm.

You also get free sweets, bottled water and your own student union staff team to showing you around town.

Entry to HudCrawl is also included in the following bundles: Freshers’ Festival 2017 All-Out Pass, Freshers’ Festival 2017 Pass and Freshers’ Festival 2017 Saver Pass.

All tickets and passes can be purchased here .

Some 2,000 freshers are expected to take part in this years’ HudCrawl.

T-shirts are available to collect from Student Central at 7pm on the day before all groups head out.