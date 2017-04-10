Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re planning a holiday this Easter get ready for a supernova sized hole in your wallet.

The usual seasonal spike in prices combined with a weak Brexit pound means a family of four isn’t going to get much change from £2,000.

According to M&S Bank a family will have to pay an average of £200 extra compared to Easter last year.

One of the best deals this year – a week in the Costa Del Sol in Spain – will cost £1,964 for a family of four. That’s an increase of £145 compared to last year.

A trip to Malta will cost £2,144, which is £137 more expensive than last Easter, while a week in Lanzarote will cost £2,516; that’s £162 extra.

And if you’d like to travel out of Europe expect to pay through the nose.

With the pound at a measly $1.24 – it was $1.43 this time last year – a week in Florida will cost a family £5,628; that’s £312 more.

A week in Cancun, Mexico, won’t be cheap either at £3,788; that’s an annual increase of £164.

There are, however, savings to be made.

Liam O’Hara, Head of Network and Bureaux at M&S Bank, said: “The cost for a family getaway this Easter has risen by over £180 this year, partly due to the weakening of the pound against other currencies like the euro, where it has lost around 8.5% of its value. However, there are still some affordable options left for those booking a family break.

“Savvy families can trim nearly £1,700 off the cost of a holiday to Florida by opting for a flight with two stops instead of flying directly and downgrading to a two star hotel, bringing the cost down to £3,934.

“Similarly, families who opt for a flight to Dubai with one stop and have cheaper food for lunch, could save themselves over a grand on their holiday.”