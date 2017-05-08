Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here’s how to see the VIP preview screening of “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword for free”

The Huddersfield Examiner is giving readers the chance to see “ King Arthur: Legend of the Sword ” for free – with 50 pairs of tickets up for grabs.

According to a new book entitled Pennine Dragon: The Real King Arthur of the Northern King, Arthur’s Camelot was in Huddersfield , so locals pretty much have a duty to see this movie.

The movie is due in UK cinemas Friday 19th May, however, there will be an exclusive regional VIP advanced screening in Huddersfield on Tuesday 16 May – and that’s when you’ll get to go.

We have 50 pairs of exclusive tickets for the VIP preview screening at Odeon Huddersfield - giving lucky readers the exclusive opportunity to see the film before its official release.

To enter, all you need to do is answer the following question by naming the actor described below and submit your answer via email to kingarthur@tpf-london.com

Name this actor.

This two-time Academy Award nominee and BAFTA winner portrays Vortigern in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. His many film credits include Spy, Sherlock Holmes (as Dr. Watson), Cold

Mountain and The Talented Mr. Ripley. He recently played the title character in the acclaimed television series The Young Pope. Name this actor.

A. Jude Law

B. Johnny Depp

C. Brad Pitt

The prize

Lucky winners will receive two tickets to the VIP preview screening from 6pm at Huddersfield Odeon on Tuesday 16th May to see “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword”, starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and directed by Guy Ritchie.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

The film is rated 12A and in cinema on 19 May 2017.

Terms & Conditions

Tickets are subject to availability and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis via www.showfilmfirst.com . Each reader may claim up to two tickets. Readers who successfully book tickets must have ID available if required. The tickets are not for resale. No cash alternative.

No late admittance. The cinema reserves the right to refuse admission. In the event of a dispute, the cinema manager’s decision is final. For full terms and conditions visit: www.showfilmfirst.com

Competition fulfilment

•The winning entries email address will be supplied to TPF who will manage the fulfillment of competition tickets with their partners