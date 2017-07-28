The video will start in 8 Cancel

Volunteering at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 has it's perks - not only do you get to work at one of West Yorkshire's top festivals you get free stuff too.

Organisers of the festival, which promises four days of great food, drink and entertainment, are looking for supervisors, kids zone coordinators, runners and area stewards.

The roles are unpaid but you'll get a free meal ticket to go and pick your lunch and tea from one of the plethora of stalls selling British and exotic foods.

You'll get a free 'Festival Maker Survival Kit' which includes a t-shirt and other branded goodies plus staff parking and access to the 'secret' staff toilets.

Plus you get to soak up the atmosphere of one of Huddersfield's most successful festivals which is predicting 120,000 visitors.

How much time can I give?

Shifts are broken into five-hour blocks so you can work just one shift, throughout the festival or anything inbetween.

What roles are there?

Supervisors

Zone Supervisors are responsible for their ‘zone’ in the festival. This means taking care of the vendors, other Festival Makers assigned to the same zone, as well as the public attending

Kids Zone Team

Responsible for the smooth running of the Kids Zone you will be assigned to coordinate the children's entertainment.

Runner

Essential for any event and organisation is communication, and the food festival is no different. The runner will be based in the event control and will be responsible for ‘fetch and carry’ throughout your shift. A fun, varied and energetic post.

Area Stewards

Area Stewards work closely with zone supervisors and assist them in the safe running of their assigned zone with general ‘stewarding duties’ such as visitor engagement, litter picking and assisting site management.

How Do I Apply?

Visit the 'festival makers' section of the official Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 here .

The festival runs from Thursday 3 August to Sunday 6 August in St George’s Square.

Here are the opening hours:

Thursday: 11am-9pm

Friday: 10am-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm