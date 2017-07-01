Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth Artweek is ready to open the doors for their 51st open art exhibition this weekend.

Artweek runs every July in Holmfirth Civic Hall, featuring the work of over 400 artists from all over West Yorkshire and further afield, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Earlier this year the Holmfirth Macmillan Committee which helps run the event, was awarded the 2017 Committee Award from Macmillan Cancer Support. This national award recognises their special impact on the community, having raised over £1.3 million since forming in 1961 and over half of this amount is thanks to Artweek.

This year’s exhibition opens on Saturday (July 1) to the Friends of Artweek for a preview night and on Sunday it opens to the public. Admission to the exhibition in the Civic Hall is £2 and tickets can be used for repeat visits throughout the week.

Along with the main exhibition, visitors to the Civic Hall will also find the top floor is a gallery of this year’s featured artist – ceramicist and painter Sarah Stoker, as well as a variety of artists demonstrating their work on the first floor stage, a market area on the second floor stage full of cards, prints and smaller items, a café and a raffle full of artwork donated by the artists.

Around the rest of the Holmfirth area, shops and businesses also take part, putting on additional exhibitions as part of the Fringe. A full list of venues can be found in the Artweek Guide, which can be picked up at the exhibition.

All of this goes towards raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, with a minimum 20% of every sale going to the charity. Last year’s 50th exhibition raised £37,500, and Artweek are hoping this year will be just as successful.

The exhibition is open Sunday, July 2 from 10am – 5pm; Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 7 from 10am to 9pm and on Saturday, July 8 from 10am to 5pm.

The market closes at 4pm on Saturday, July 8.