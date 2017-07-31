The video will start in 8 Cancel

‘Homeless sleepers’ will be taking over St George’s Square during Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017.

Four charities for homeless people will be sleeping rough in the square on the first night of the festival to raise awareness of homelessness in the town and elsewhere.

Reps from The Welcome Centre , Lord Street; BASH Local , Brighouse; Simon of the Streets , Leeds and One Big Family from Huddersfield and Kent, will be taking part in the Sleeping Lions event on Thursday.

The event has been arranged by the organisers of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017, the charities and festival sponsors Stafflex.

Festival chair Sam Watt said: “These charities really are ‘Sleeping Lions’; they all have the same vision and work hard together to help the vulnerable and homeless on our streets. The ‘Lions’ work quietly in the background and provide much needed support to the people of Kirklees everyday therefore they are not often known about or recognised...until now.”

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 runs from Thursday August 3 to Sunday August 6 in St George’s Square.

Here are the opening hours:

Thursday: 11am-9pm

Friday: 10am-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm